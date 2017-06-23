Live | West Indies vs India: India openers give steady start

The Asian Age | News

Published : Jun 23, 2017, 6:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2017, 6:54 pm IST

India: 23-0 from 5 overs. Ajinkya Rahane: 4, Shikhar Dhawan: 17.

 India: 3-0 from 1 over

 

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field in the first ODI against Team India. Left arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will be making his debut in the first ODI

Here is the list of playing 11 for both India and West Indies

West Indies: E Lewis, KOA Powell, SD Hope†, JN Mohammed, RL Chase, JL Carter, JO Holder*, AR Nurse, D Bishoo, AS Joseph, ML Cummins

India: AM Rahane, S Dhawan, V Kohli*, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni†, KM Jadhav, HH Pandya, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, B Kumar, UT Yadav

Preview: Virat Kohli and co are all set to redeem themselves after suffering a heavy defeat against arch rivals Pakistan in the final of the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, as they take on West Indies, in the first of the five ODIs, at the Queen’s Park Oval, in Port of Spain, on Friday.

The Indian cricket team has been shrouded in controversy of the Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift, as the latter stepped down as the Team India head coach after the end of the Champions Trophy.

However, Kohli and his men will be looking to turn things around from the disappointment of the Champions Trophy in the Caribbean islands, in the five ODI and one T20I series.

However, Team India will be missing the services of two key players, in the form of opening batsman Rohit Sharma and opening bowler Jasprit Bumrah, both of whom have been rested for the series.

Squads:

Teams:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope (wk), Kesrick Williams, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik

