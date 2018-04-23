The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 23, 2018

Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, DD vs KXIP: Gambhir wins toss, opts to bowl

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 7:39 pm IST

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: Hosts Delhi Daredevils (DD) will hope to climb up from the bottom of the Indian Premier League table when they take on Kings XI Punjab on Monday.

Gautam Gambhir’s men have slipped to the eighth position in the IPL standings after having just won one game so far.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin-led KXIP are enjoying a dream run in the tournament, having lost just one match and winning four of them.

For DD, all eyes will be on Rishab Pant, who scored 85 in the last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), but his efforts went in vain.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle will be the main man to watch out for in the match, after having scored two fifties and a century in the three matches he has played so far.

All in all, the visitors might have a slight advantage over the hosts, as they will be boosted by the form of KL Rahul, who scored 60 runs in the last match.

Also, Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be looking to add more wickets to his tally. The newcomer currently has five wickets to his name in the tournament so far.

 

Squads:

 

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir(captain), Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Rishabh Pant, Glenn Maxwell, , Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane.

 

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(captain), Axar Patel, Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar, Ben Dwarshuis.

 

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Monday (April 23).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, delhi daredevils, kings xi punjab, live cricket score

