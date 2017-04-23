The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 23, 2017

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Mumbai win despite late Delhi fightback

THE ASIAN AGE. | IRFAN HAJI
Published : Apr 23, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2017, 12:30 am IST

The home team’s bowlers rattled the opposition batting and cruise to their sixth consecutive win by 14 runs.

Mumbai Indians’s player Mitchell McClenaghan celebrates the dismissal of Anderson during the IPL match against Delhi Daredevils in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians produced a disciplined bowling performance to defend a mediocre score and win against Delhi Daredevils at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

The home team’s bowlers rattled the opposition batting and cruise to their sixth consecutive win by 14 runs. Mitchell McClenaghan (3/24) led the way as Jasprit Bumrah (2/21) and Hardik Pandya (1/23 in 3 overs) also relished in helpful conditions. Mitchell Johnson (0/23), playing his first game of the season replacing the lacklustre Lasith Malinga was miserly, bowling a maiden also.

Chasing 143, Daredevils had a disastrous start as opening batsman Aditya Tare (0) was caught short of the crease by Hardik. McClenaghan struck thrice in his first two overs to dismiss Sanju Samson (9), Shreyas Iyer (6) and Corey Anderson (0), breaking the backbone of Delhi’s batting.

Bumrah struck in his first over to remove dangerman Rishabh Pant  (0) and Karun Nair (5) chopped on a Hardik delivery to leave his side in tatters at 24/6 in 6.3 overs. They were staring at lowest ever IPL total before Kagiso Rabada 44 (39b, 4x4, 1x6) and Chris Morris 52 (41b,5x4, 1x6) launched a fightback.

The South African duo shared 91-run partnership for the seventh wicket in 73 balls to keep the interest alive in the game but couldn’t cope up with the mounting asking rate. Delhi managed 128/7 in the end.

Earlier, Delhi Daredevils came up with an inspired bowling performance on a lively Wankhede track to restrict Mumbai to 142/8, the lowest score at this venue this season. Amit Mishra (2/18) and Pat Cummins (2/20) were the pick of the bowlers for Delhi.

Scorecard
Mumbai Indians: P. Patel b Rabada 8, J. Buttler run out 28, N. Rana c Anderson b Cummins 8, R. Sharma c Cummins b Mishra 5, K. Pollard c Samson b Cummins 26, K.H. Pandya c Pant b Mishra 17, H. Pandya run out 24, H. Singh    run out 2, M. McClenaghan (not out) 1, M. Johnson (not out) 7. Extras: (lb5, w10, nb1) 16. Total: (for 8 wkts, in 19.5 overs) 142.    
FoW: 1-37, 2-47, 3-56, 4-60, 5-84, 6-120, 7-132, 8-135.
Bowling: Rabada 4-0-30-1 (1nb, 2w), Morris 4-0-33-0 (1w), Zaheer 4-0-36-0 (1w), Mishra 4-1-18-2 (1w), Cummins 4-0-20-2 (1w)

Delhi Daredevils: S. Samson c Sharma b McClenaghan 9, A. Tare run out 0, K. Nair b H Pandya 5, S. Iyer c Patel b McClenaghan 6, C. Anderson lbw b McClenaghan 0, R. Pant c H. Singh b Bumrah 0, K. Rabada b Bumrah 44, C. Morris not out 52, Pat Cummins not out 4
Extras: (b 2, lb 1, w 5) 8 Total: (7 wkts, in 20 overs) 128
FoW: 1-1, 2-10, 3-20, 4-21, 5-21, 6-24, 7-115
Bowling: Johnson 4-1-23-0 (1w), McClenaghan 4-0-24-3 (1w), Bumrah 4-0-21-2 (1w), H. Pandya 3-0-23-1 (2w), Harbhajan 4-0-26-0, K. Pandya 1-0-8-0

Tags: mumbai indians, delhi daredevils, wankhede stadium, jasprit bumrah, hardik pandya, mitchell mcclenaghan

