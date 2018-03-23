The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 23, 2018

Sports, Cricket

Shami admitted extra-marital affairs as he regained BCCI contract?

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 12:09 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

It is now reported that while Shami had no involvement in match-fixing, his confessed of being involved in extra-marital affairs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India offered Mohammed Shami a Grade B annual contract, by which he will earn Rs 3 crores a year. (Photo: AFP)
 The Board of Control for Cricket in India offered Mohammed Shami a Grade B annual contract, by which he will earn Rs 3 crores a year. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami got his BCCI contract as the Indian cricket board’s Anti Corruption Unit cleared the Indian pacer of the match-fixing charges levelled against him after his wife Hasin Jahan said that he could cheat the country as he cheated on her with extra-marital affairs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India offered Shami a Grade B annual contract, by which he will earn Rs 3 crores a year.

However, it is now reported that while Shami had no involvement in match-fixing, his confessions of being involved in extra-marital affairs played a role in him getting back the BCCI annual contract.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami insofar as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code,” said BCCI on Thursday while announcing that Shami’s annual retainership contract will go ahead.

“Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter. For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami,” concluded BCCI.

While the BCCI, since the outbreak of the Hasin Jahan’s allegations against her cricketer husband, has maintained their stance, stating they are only concerned about match-fixing allegations and not his private matters, it is learnt that Shami apparently admitted of his philandering ways during the interrogation before Neeraj Kumar, who headed BCCI ACU investigation of the Indian pacer.

It is reported that Shami lied about the alleged financial transaction which was allegedly done by London-based businessman Mohammed bhai via a Pakistani woman Alishba in Dubai. Shami, reportedly did so in order to spend time with the woman friends in Dubai, during Indian cricket team’s return from South Africa.

"ACSU checked all his bank accounts details and found no 'suspicious entry' whatsoever. It was found out that Shami was only cooking up stories of 'financial gains' from a businessman to somehow go and spend time with his female friends outside his marriage," DNA quoted a BCCI insider as saying.

Tags: mohammed shami, bcci, team india, hasin jahan
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

