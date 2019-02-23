Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

India vs Pak clash: BCCI puts ball in govt’s court

PTI
Published : Feb 23, 2019, 2:03 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 3:25 am IST

BCCI tells ICC to sever ties with countries from where terrorism emanates.

Vinod Rai
 Vinod Rai

New Delhi: The Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket on Friday decided against taking any stand on the World Cup clash against Pakistan but urged the ICC and other nations to “sever ties” with countries from where “terrorism emanates”.

There has been a call to boycott the June 16 World Cup face-off against Pakistan at the Old Trafford in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, which killed more than 40 CRPF personnel. In a meeting to address the spiralling speculation around the match, the CoA deliberated on the matter but did not take any position for now.

“The 16th of June is very far away. We will take a call on that much later and in consultation with the government,” CoA chief Vinod Rai said after the meeting.

Asked if players have been consulted on the issue, Rai replied in the negative. “In an e-mail to the ICC, we have expressed our concerns about the terrorist attack that has taken place. We are telling them that security of players and match officials should be appropriately taken care of,” Rai said.

“And number two, we must sever ties with nations from which such terrorism emanates. We will express our concern on an appropriate forum,” Rai said indicating that the matter will be raised at the ICC quarterly Board meeting in Dubai.

The ICC meeting is scheduled to be held from February 26 to March 2. In the mail sent to the world body, which is in PTI’s possession, BCCI said it is concerned about the security of Indian players heading into the World Cup.

“BCCI fears for the safety and security of players and match officials participating in upcoming ICC events including the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Most countries from which the members of the ICC hail (including United Kingdom) have strongly condemned this terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with India,” the letter stated.

“The BCCI trusts that the ICC and ECB will ensure that the most robust security is provided to players, match officials and fans of Indian cricket for the upcoming World Cup,” it said.

Rai refused comment on Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s reported statement that India should boycott the game against Pakistan. “I will not make any comments on that issue. Whatever we consult with the government, we will do it at a later stage.  Please understand we still have three months time,” he added.    

Tags: pulwama terror attack, vinod rai, icc cricket world cup 2019

Latest From Sports

Meanwhile, three of Lyon’s starters as they beat Guingamp on Friday emerged from their academy: goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, Houssem Aouar and Nabil Fekir.

All falling into place for Lyon?

Shikha Pandey (Photo: AP)

Ekta spins Indian women to victory

(Photo: AFP)

No decision taken yet on Indo-Pak World Cup clash: CoA

Bengaluru FC players celebrate a goal on Thursday. (Photo: ISL)

ISL: Bengaluru stroll past Goa to end up top again

MOST POPULAR

1

Lookalikes of Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump commit to 'peace' ahead of Hanoi summit

2

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India revealed, gives Apple something to consider

3

UP school principal sells her bangles to donate money for CRPF jawans

4

Lawsuit over citizenship filed by father of Alabama woman who joined ISIS

5

Ouch! Porn watchers hit by login stealing malware doubled

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham