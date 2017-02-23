The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1: Australia elect to bat

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 23, 2017, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2017, 9:40 am IST

Virat Kohli-led India to look for a flying start while Steve Smith’s Australia aim to prove doubters wrong in the series opener in Pune.

India will look to take control of the proceedings on a pitch that is predicted to turn from day one.
Pune: Australia will bat first as India field three-man spinners in the first Test here on Thursday.

Steve Smith did not hesitate a bit as he elect to bat on the pitch that will assist the spinners from day one. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that India would have liked to bat first had they won the toss, it won’t be a bad idea to let R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jayant Yadav have a crack at the Australians in the first hour of play.

"It's a very dry pitch, won't bounce. Looks different to the T20 games I've played here," Smith, who plays for the Rising Pune Supergiants in the Indian Premier League, said at the toss.

"Our preparations have been great, about executing our skills under pressure," Smith said of the much-anticipated four-match series.

"I don't come to the toss expecting anything. These things you have to keep out of contention. Looking at it as a challenge ... Reverse swing will be a big factor," said Kohli.

Teams:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Tags: india vs australia, pune test, live cricket score
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

