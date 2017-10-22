The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 22, 2017 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

 LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli wins toss, to bat first
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE | India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli wins toss, to bat first

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 22, 2017, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2017, 1:24 pm IST

The hosts are in high spirits after comprehensively battering the Australians with a 4-1 win in the ODI series.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Toss:

Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bat.

Mumbai: An inconsistent New Zealand side will fancy their chances when they take on Virat Kohli’s men in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. The Men in Blue, on the other hand, will aim to stamp their class as they eye another bilateral series win.

The hosts are in high spirits after comprehensively battering the Australians with a 4-1 win in the ODI series. It will take a special effort from Kane Williamson and co to get the better of the India, who begin the series as favourites.

There's nothing to worry about for India as they have been effective in all the three departments - batting, bowling and fielding. Despite some new faces in the squad, New Zealand will bank on the experienced Williamson along with Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.

Squads:

India (ODI squad): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

New Zealand (ODI squad): Kane Williamson (Captain), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, George Worker.

Tags: india vs new zealand, virat kohli, indian cricket team
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

