The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 22, 2018 | Last Update : 05:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Hosts strike early with two wickets
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs CSK: Hosts strike early with two wickets

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 22, 2018, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Apr 22, 2018, 5:03 pm IST

Score after 13 overs, Chennai Super Kings 87-2: Rayudu 31(20), Raina 33(30); Shakib 3-0-18-0

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers have got off to a decent start after winning the toss. They have so far dismissed the dangerous Shane Watson and Fad du Plessis.

CSK 37-2 after 8 overs:

STUMPED! First ball wicket for Rashid. Umpire at square leg raises the finger. Flat delivery and the batsman leaps forward to sweep. Misses the turn and is unable to make the crease.

CSK 15-1 after 4 overs:

WICKET! Bhuvi gets the big wicket. Knuckle ball and the Australian is undone by the change of pace. Presents Hooda with an easy catch at mid-wicket.

Preview: Three wins from four games and six points each against their name, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in a Southern derby of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Sunday.

The Kane Williamson-led unit, who had started their IPL 2018 campaign with a hat-trick of wins, will be coming into this game following a defeat against Kings XI Punjab, which also witnessed Shikhar Dhawan getting retired hurt. MS Dhoni’s CSK, meanwhile, will be in a more upbeat mood following their comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals at their adopted home ground in Pune.

While for SRH their stronger suit is their bowling, with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan playing pivotal roles, CSK’s stronger suit has been their batting. With all the CSK batsmen, having at least one solid batting performance under their belt squaring off against SRH, who perhaps have the best bowling unit of IPL 2018, the tie at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium promises to be an enthralling affair for fans.

Toss:

SRH have won the toss and elected to bowl. Imran Tahir misses out for CSK, while Shikhar Dhawan has also been left out by the hosts due to an injury.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kane Williamson(c), Yusuf Pathan, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Weather forecast:

While it is largely going to be clear skies, there are minor chances of rain till 6 PM. While the percentage of rains drop down from 7 to 5 from 3 PM to 6 PM, the fans and the players will be hoping for a 40-over encounter.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan Arman, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Sharma, Shakib Al Hasan, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Billy Stanlake, Siddharth Kaul, Deepak Hooda, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, T Natarajan, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain and wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, K M Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 4 P.M. IST on Sunday (April 22).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: sunrisers hyderabad, chennai super kings, indian premier league (ipl), ipl 2018, live cricket score
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

2

Find out what is the secret to happiness

3

Viral: Have you seen this picture of Anushka Sharma turning into an old woman?

4

Study finds high-sugar diet in children tied to lower cognitive development

5

Study says women who watch porn are happier

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham