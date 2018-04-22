LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs MI: Kulkarni strikes, Evin Lewis departs

Score after 0.4 overs, MI 1/1, Suryakumar Yadav 1*, Ishan Kishan 0*; Dhawal Kulkarni (1/1).

MI 1/1 from 0.4 overs

WICKET! Dhawal Kulkarni has struck early, as he bundles the bails out to dismiss Evin Lewis. An early blow for the defending champions.

Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first in their IPL encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

Here is how both the teams lineup for tonight's match:

RR XI: A Rahane, H Klaasen, S Samson, B Stokes, J Buttler, R Tripathi, J Archer, D Kulkarni, K Gowtham, S Gopal, J Unadkat — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2018

MI XI: S Yadav, E Lewis, I Kishan, RG Sharma, K Pandya, K Pollard, H Pandya, M McClenaghan, M Markande, J Bumrah, M Rahman — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 22, 2018

Preview

Having picked up their first win of the season, Mumbai Indians (MI) will look to continue in similar fashion when they face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday.

The defending champions got off to the worst start, losing three games on a trot before roaring back to victory in style. MI will hope for a similar performance as they look to climb up the table.

Meanwhile, it has been a mixed campaign for the hosts who have looked off-colour so far. Big names such as Ben Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane are yet to deliver their best and the team will hope to get their act together.

Both captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane know each other very well and fans will be expecting an exciting contest.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Akila Dananjaya, JP Duminy, Ishan Kishan, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Sharad Lumba, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Mohsin Khan, Mustafizur Rahman, MD Nidheesh, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Jofra Archer, Stuart Binny, Aryaman Birla, Jos Buttler, Dushmantha Chameera, Prashant Chopra, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Heinrich Klaasen, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Sudhesan Midhun, Sanju Samson, Jatin Saxena, D'Arcy Short, Ish Sodhi, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, Jaydev Unadkat.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 PM IST on Sunday (April 22).

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.