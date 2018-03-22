Mohammed Shami cleared of fixing charges, offered BCCI contract

Earlier, the CoA had asked Neeraj Kumar, the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the allegations against the cricketer

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami got some good news on Thursday as he was cleared of fixing charges and given a B Grade annual BCCI contract.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on March 7 had claimed that the cricketer was allegedly involved in extra-marital affairs. On the same day, the 27-year-old’s BCCI contract was upheld.

“Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter,” a BCCI press release said.

“For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami,” the release added.

Shami last played for India in a Test match against South Africa in January during the team’s tour to the rainbow nation.