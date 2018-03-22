The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 22, 2018 | Last Update : 07:53 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami cleared of fixing charges, offered BCCI contract

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 22, 2018, 7:13 pm IST
Updated : Mar 22, 2018, 7:14 pm IST

Earlier, the CoA had asked Neeraj Kumar, the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the allegations against the cricketer

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami got some good news on Thursday as he was cleared of fixing charges and given a B Grade annual BCCI contract.

Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on March 7 had claimed that the cricketer was allegedly involved in extra-marital affairs. On the same day, the 27-year-old’s BCCI contract was upheld.

“Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/ proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter,” a BCCI press release said.

“For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami,” the release added.

Earlier, the Committee of Administrators had asked Neeraj Kumar, the Head of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit to investigate the allegations against the cricketer

Shami last played for India in a Test match against South Africa in January during the team’s tour to the rainbow nation.

Tags: mohammed shami, bcci, bcci players contract

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

2

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

3

Chicken lover has been dining on McDonald's meal everyday for 25 years

4

Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Team shoots at breakneck speed, 2nd schedule wrapped

5

Meghan, Kate emojis to be released before royal wedding

more

Editors' Picks

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

more

ALSO FROMLife

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham