Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: Hosts aim for cleansweep

LIVE coverage of 3rd ODI between India and England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Virat Kohli will look to steer Team India to victory in the third ODI and continue teams winning streak.

Kolkata: Team India will look to extend their winning streak, when they take on England in the third and final ODI which will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata today.

England’s misery on tour of India continued as they are already down in the ODI series 2-0 and handing series win to Team India.

The matches so far in the ongoing series has been one sided affair rather than calling it a series decider. Both the teams once again cross swords in the third and final match of the ODI series which will be taking place at Eden Gardens.

After been hammered in the recently concluded test series Team England were hoping for a better showing in the ODIs, with their specialists brought back in the side – but things have not gone as per the plan.

Meanwhile the Kohli era has begun on a winning note for Team India. Virat Kohli was appointed India’s captain across all formats ahead of the ongoing series after MS Dhoni stepped down as ODI and T20 captain. In the first match at Pune, Virat Kohli and Kedhar Jadhav’s centuries helped India chase down England mammoth target of 350 runs to hand 3 wicket victory. In second ODI at Cuttack, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni brought their experience into the play and posted centuries to help India clinch the match and the series by 15 runs.

Though today’s match at Eden Garden will be a dead rubber, It will be an opportunity for team India to test their bench strength, with Champions Trophy just couple of months away.

Ajinkya Rahane might get the nod over Dhawan after his poor run continued in first two games. After the ODI series, India will take on England in three-match T20 series beginning January 26 at Green Park, Kanpur.