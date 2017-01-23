The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 11:15 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India miss out on cleansweep against England, lose 3rd ODI by 5 runs

PTI
Published : Jan 22, 2017, 10:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 22, 2017, 10:23 pm IST

India still won the three-match series 2-1 after their victories in the first and second ODIs in Pune and Cuttack.

Kedar Jadhav (90 off 75 balls) was on the verge of single-handedly taking his side to a memorable win at the Eden Gardens. (Photo: AP)
 Kedar Jadhav (90 off 75 balls) was on the verge of single-handedly taking his side to a memorable win at the Eden Gardens. (Photo: AP)

Kolkata: India lost the plot in the final over after nearly pulling it off as England narrowly beat the hosts by five runs in a thrilling third and final ODI to prevent a clean sweep here on Sunday.

Kedar Jadhav (90 off 75 balls), who had helped India win the first ODI with a superb century, was on the verge of single-handedly taking his side to a memorable win as he hit a six and four in the first two balls of the final over but failed to rattle up the required 16 runs to lose the nail-biting match at the packed Eden Gardens.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who was hit for four sixes in the fateful World T20 final at the same venue nine months back, had an emotional redemption as he scored 57 and took 3/63 to help England win the nail-biting match.

Chasing 322 for a win, India were cruising along with 27 needed from the final three overs but the match turned in England's favour in the 48th over with the home side scoring just four runs from it while losing the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin (1).

India still won the three-match series 2-1 after their victories in the first and second ODIs in Pune and Cuttack while England notched up their first win in this Indian tour.

They had lost the five-match Test series 4-0 preceding the ODI contest.

Now the two sides head for the three-match T20 International series beginning on January 26 in Kanpur.

Under hazy conditions with plenty of swing and seam movement on offer, India lost the in-form Virat Kohli for 55, while Yuvraj Singh departed for 45 but Jadhav, who scored a career-best 120 in the first ODI in Pune, kept them in the hunt.

With 16 needed from the last over, Jadhav went deep into his crease to dispatch Chris Woakes over extra-cover for a six and followed it up with a boundary. Drama unfolded as Woakes brilliantly bowled two dot balls and removed Jadhav in the next ball when he holed out straight at deep point.

Six runs off last ball was seemingly a tall ask for Jasprit Bumrah as he could score any run and England clinched their first victory on the tour.

It was another 300-plus run affair as the three-match series went into the record books with a total of 2090 runs that eclipsed 1892 runs scored in the Afro-Asia Cup in 2007.

Tags: kedar jadhav, ben stokes, india vs england, kolkata odi

MOST POPULAR

1

This man's 18.9 inch penis destroyed his sex life

2

SRK's son Aryan to be launched as actor? This is what he intends to do

3

Psychic who predicted Trump win has bad news for 2017

4

Fit-again Saina lifts Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold

5

Sahara Desert was 10 times as wet as today: study

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Sinister scenes at LA Satanic Temple's 'Black Mass'

The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor creates Instagram account for amputated foot

The four day festival of the carnival celebrations get locals on the street to party, dance and enjoy good food and music. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians celebrate the carnival with song and dance

Artist Christopher Boffoli uses food to depict fun situations in everyday life in both colourful and monochrome art. The art is a part of his series called 'Food for Thought' from his project 'Big Appetites. (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)'

Seattle artist makes quirky 'food art'

Climate change has affected many places in the world and NASA's recently released shocking visuals are proof. (Photo: Tumblr/NASA)

NASA shares astonishing pictures of the effects of global warming

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham