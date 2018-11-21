The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 21, 2018

 LIVE !  :  India start as firm favourites against the embattled Australians in a three-match T20I rubber starting on Wednesday at the Gabba. (Photo: AFP) LIVE | Australia vs India 1st T20: Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE | Australia vs India 1st T20: Kohli wins toss, elects to bowl

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 1:18 pm IST

Virat Kohli returns to the squad after being rested for the West Indies T20s.

India start as firm favourites against the embattled Australians in a three-match T20I rubber starting on Wednesday at the Gabba. (Photo: AFP)
  India start as firm favourites against the embattled Australians in a three-match T20I rubber starting on Wednesday at the Gabba. (Photo: AFP)

Brisbane: The action that you have been waiting for is finally here. As one of the most anticipated rivalries in international cricket resumes, India start as firm favourites against the embattled Australians in a three-match T20I rubber starting on Wednesday at the Gabba.

The Men in Blue have clinched their previous seven T20I series and would be hoping to extend their dominance in the shortest-format, yet again. India, then led by MS Dhoni had completed a 3-0 clean sweep during their last visit in 2016 and would aim to reign supreme again.

Meanwhile, Australia, who have been undergoing a structural reform in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa earlier this year has not been the force to reckon with in the absence of David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

After being rested against West Indies for the T20s, skipper Virat Kohli returns to the squad and with a strong side at their disposal, the visitors will hope to start the tour on a bright note.

It remains to be seen how Aaron Finch and his men cope up with the pressure as they aim to defy the odds.

Toss:

Here are both the playing XI's for today -

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on Sony Six (English commentary) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital platform on the internet.

