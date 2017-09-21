Live| India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rohit departs, India 1 down

India 72-1 (15 overs): Rahane 34(38) Kohli 28(38); Coulter-Nile 4-0-26-1.

India has already gained upper hand in the five-match ODI series by winning the rain-curtailed first ODI in Chennai by 26 runs. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: After getting to a good start, India suffered an early blow after Rohit Sharma departed. Coulter-Nile, who impressed in the previous match once again got the early breakthrough for the visitors. Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli will look to build on from here to avoid a collapse like the last match.

India 50-1 from 11 overs:

after losing Rohit Sharma early, captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane continued to take India forward as they went past 50.

India 26-1 from 6 overs:

WICKET! A fuller delivery by Coulter-Nile but Rohit fails to hit it on the drive and gets the bottom of the bat, gives an easy catch back to the bowler.

Toss:

Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first once again.