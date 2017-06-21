Anil Kumble confirms rift with Virat Kohli as reason for stepping down

Kumble said the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the Captain.

New Delhi: Anil Kumble, who stepped down as Indian cricket team's coach on Tuesday said he was informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. In a strongly worded letter, Kumble took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind his surprising decision.

"I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach," Kumble said.

Kumble said the BCCI had, several times, attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between him and the Captain. "But it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on," he said.

"In light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit," he added.

He also thanked his innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. "I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever," he said.

This statement confirms the reports about Kohli's alleged spat with Kumble regarding differences of opinion on selection matters.

However, Kohli, before India's opening encounter at the Champions Trophy against Pakistan rejected the reports of him having rift with the head coach, saying they were mere speculations which have been created by the people.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has deputed its general manager Dr M.V. Sridhar to supervise the team management for the West Indies tour. Sanjay Bangar, and R Sridhar, will continue to remain the Batting Coach and the Fielding Coach, respectively.

Here’s the text of Kumble’s statement:

I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.”

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.

- Anil Kumble