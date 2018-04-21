LIVE| IPL 2018, RCB vs DD: Yuzvendra Chahal bowls Jason Roy, Delhi 2 down

Score after 9 overs, DD 53-2, Iyer 28*, Pant 14*; Umesh Yadav 4-0-27-1

DD 22-1 from 5 overs

Slow start for Delhi Daredevils as the visiting side are scoring at . Skipper Gautam Gambhir departed early without troubling the scoreboard as Umesh Yadav had him caught by Chahal

WICKET! Early blow for Delhi Daredevils as Gambhir walks back the pavillin. Umesh Yadav gets the breakthrough for RCB. The ball was short in length and hurried on to the batsman, Gambhir couldn't middle the pull. Gets it off the slice of the bat and towards short mid-wicket where Chahal completes an easy catch.

Toss:

Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

Both the sides have made one change. Manan Vohra comes in for Sarfaraz Khan for RCB and Harshal Patel comes in for Mohammed Shami for Delhi Daredevils.

Teams

RCB XI: Q de Kock, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, M Vohra, M Singh, C Anderson, W Sundar, C Woakes, M Siraj, U Yadav, Y Chahal — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2018

DD XI: G Gambhir, J Roy, S Iyer, R Pant, G Maxwell, V Shankar, C Morris, R Tewatia, S Nadeem, H Patel, T Boult — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2018

It's game time here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the @RCBTweets is all set to take on the @DelhiDaredevils #RCBvDD pic.twitter.com/A1SFlAc5WP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2018

Preview: It is the clash of the two teams which are currently lying at the bottom of the team . Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils have failed to set the stage on fire in the early part of tournament.

After losing their last games, both the teams will be eager to register victory, when they collide against each other at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

At present, RCB and Daredevils have registered one win each from their four outings so far. While RCB were hammered by Mumbai Indians by 71 runs in their last game, DD had to face defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the batting department, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are expected to carry the burden of scoring runs for the team. Brendon Mc Cullum who missed the last match against Mumbai Indians, might once again make a comeback into the side to give solid start to the innings.

Inspite of having good bowlers in their ranks, RCB concede over 200 plus runs in their last two matches. While pacers Chris Woakes and Umesh Yadav have been picking up wickets consistently, it has been their spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, who have failed to make an impact with the ball.

Inspite if having some brilliant players in their ranks, Delhi Daredevils, like every season have failed to fire when needed the most. The batting department relies on players like Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Glenn Maxwell , who have done well with the ball, but have failed to take the team across the finish line.

The bowling department will be once again boosted by return of their India pacer Mohammed Shami, who is all set to join the team after cleared by Kolkata Police following a three-hour interrogation. The speedster, accused by his wife Hasin Jahan of infidelity and domestic violence, had been summoned by the Kolkata police for questoning. Trent Boult and Chris are also expected to bowl well during the match.

Leg spinner Rahul Tewatia has been the economical bowler for his side and has so far scalped six wickets from four games he has played. Shahbaz Nadeem has failed to make an impact in the last two games and could make way for leg spinner Amit Mishra, if the management decides to make a change in the lineup.

Overall, both the teams will be playing for prestige and will be hoping to get their campaign back on track.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Saturday (April 21)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.