Wednesday, Mar 21, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Shami-Jahan saga: London-based Mohammed bhai denies fixing claims

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 21, 2018, 10:44 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2018, 11:00 am IST

Although Jahan has continued her attack on Shami, Mohammed bhai, a London-based businessman, has now come out in support of India pacer.

While there have been some serious allegations against Mohammed Shami, cricketer’s wife Hasin Jahan also said that Shami could have cheated on the country as well. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 While there have been some serious allegations against Mohammed Shami, cricketer's wife Hasin Jahan also said that Shami could have cheated on the country as well. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)

London: The Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga continues to get murkier with each passing day since the time the Indian cricketer’s wife, on March 7, accused Shami of having extra-marital affairs. She also accused Shami and his family of domestic violence against her and trying to kill her.

While these were some serious allegations, Jahan also said that Shami could have cheated on the country like he did on her. She went on to say that Shami received money from a London-based Mohammed bhai via a Pakistani woman Alishba in Dubai. Jahan also claimed that Shami and Alishba got close in Dubai.

While Shami has been denying all the allegations, a FIR is lodged against him and his four family members in Kolkata's Jadavpur police station under several Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including section 498A, which amounts to cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives. The other charges recorded against Shami are under Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

Although Jahan has continued her attack on Shami, Mohammed bhai has now come out in support of Shami, quashing Jahan’s allegations of monetary transaction or match-fixing against him, making it clear that he personally does not know Alishba.

“I didn't do anything wrong. Fixing allegations against me are baseless. I am an Indian and won't ever let my country down,” Mohammed bhai, a London-based businessman, told ABP News.

"I personally don't know Alishba, I’ve only learnt about her from media and have nothing to do with her and the allegations of money transactions between us are false,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to Kolkata Police that Shami stayed in a hotel in Dubai on February 17 and 18 on Indian cricket team's journey back to India from South Africa.

BCCI's response came after a letter was sent to the Board by the Kolkata Police seeking Shami's schedule last month. The police sought the details to check if he had gone to Dubai as claimed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

