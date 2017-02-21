India eves clinch thrilling WC Qualifiers final win against South Africa

Both India and South Africa were already assured of places in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Colombo : The Indian Women's team on Tuesday came out with yet another stupendous performance as they defeated South Africa by a solitary wicket to clinch victory in the thrilling final of the ICC 2017 Women's World Cup Qualifiers at the P Sara Oval.

Thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's six and a double in the last over, the Indian women took home the win after needing nine runs from the final over. Such was the excitement and nervousness that the last over of the game saw almost everything – a run-out, three dot balls, a six and a double.

Chasing a target of 245, India lost opener Thirush Kamini (10) very early. However, Mona Meshram (59) and Deepti Sharma (71) put on a 124-run stand for the second wicket that put India close to the target, only for Harmanpreet to shove India to an exciting win in the finale.

Earlier in the day, South Africa, batting first, scored 244 thanks to some significant contributions from Mignon du Preez (40), Lizelle Lee (37) , skipper Dane van Niekerk (37) and Sune Luus (35).

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked up three wickets for 51 runs in her nine overs.

Deepti Sharma was named the player of the match while Sune Luus was named the player of the tournament.

