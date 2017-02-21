India eves clinch thrilling WC Qualifiers final win against South Africa

Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST
Both India and South Africa were already assured of places in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.
Thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's six and a double in the last over, the Indian women took home the win after needing nine runs from the final over. Such was the excitement and nervousness that the last over of the game saw almost everything – a run-out, three dot balls, a six and a double.
Chasing a target of 245,
Earlier in the day, South Africa, batting first, scored 244 thanks to some significant contributions from Mignon du Preez (40), Lizelle Lee (37) , skipper Dane van Niekerk (37) and Sune Luus (35).
Rajeshwari Gayakwad was pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked up three wickets for 51 runs in her nine overs.
Deepti Sharma was named the player of the match while Sune Luus was named the player of the tournament.
