Tuesday, Feb 21, 2017

India eves clinch thrilling WC Qualifiers final win against South Africa

Published : Feb 21, 2017
Updated : Feb 21, 2017, 7:12 pm IST

Thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's six and a double in the last over, the Indian women took home the win after needing nine runs from the final over. (Photo: AP)
Colombo: The Indian Women's team on Tuesday came out with yet another stupendous performance as they defeated South Africa by a solitary wicket to clinch victory in the thrilling final of the ICC 2017 Women's World Cup Qualifiers at the P Sara Oval.

Thanks to Harmanpreet Kaur's six and a double in the last over, the Indian women took home the win after needing nine runs from the final over. Such was the excitement and nervousness that the last over of the game saw almost everything – a run-out, three dot balls, a six and a double.

Chasing a target of 245, India lost opener Thirush Kamini (10) very early. However, Mona Meshram (59) and Deepti Sharma (71) put on a 124-run stand for the second wicket that put India close to the target, only for Harmanpreet to shove India to an exciting win in the finale.

Earlier in the day, South Africa, batting first, scored 244 thanks to some significant contributions from Mignon du Preez (40), Lizelle Lee (37) , skipper Dane van Niekerk (37) and Sune Luus (35).

Rajeshwari Gayakwad was pick of the Indian bowlers as she picked up three wickets for 51 runs in her nine overs.

Deepti Sharma was named the player of the match while Sune Luus was named the player of the tournament.

Both India and South Africa were already assured of places in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 with a round to go in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are the other teams to have qualified from this tournament to join Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies, who booked places in the pinnacle event by finishing in the top four in the ICC Women's Championship.

Tags: indian womens cricket team, india vs south africa, hermanpreet kaur

