LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Visitors win toss, chooses to bowl

CSK suffered their first loss of the season in their last match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali recently.

Pune: Ajinkya Rahane won the toss on Friday, and said that Rajasthan Royals would bowl against Chennai Super Kings.

CSK have made two changes, bringing in a fit-again Suresh Raina in place of Murali Vijay and replacing Harbhajan Singh with Karn Sharma.

RR also made two changes, with Stuart Binny replacing Dhawal Kulkarni and Heinrich Klaasen replacing D 'Arcy Short.

Here is how the teams lineup for tonight's match:

CSK XI: S Watson, A Rayudu, S Raina, S Billings, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, K Sharma, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2018

RR XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Samson, H Klaasen, B Stokes, J Buttler, S Binny, K Gowtham, S Gopal, J Unadkat, B Laughlin — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2018

Preview

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to start afresh at their new home at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium here when they take on Ajinkya Rahane’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

The only game CSK played at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai was against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after which their home matches were shifted here due to the Cauvery dispute. CSK, though, went on to win that match by five wickets.

CSK suffered their first loss of the season in their last match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali recently, as former player Ravichandran Ashwin and co completed a thrilling last-ball finish to win by three wickets.

For Dhoni, however, Pune will be a familiar place as he was a part of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) franchise for the last two years.

Both teams are currently tied on four points, with CSK in fourth position and RR in the fifth respectively.

This will be a crunch match, and a win for either of the team will boost their chances for the remainder of the tournament.

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni(captain), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis,, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, , David Willey, N Jagadeesan.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane(captain), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, , Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Friday (April 20)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium in Pune.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.