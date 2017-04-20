The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Apr 20, 2017

Sports, Cricket

Lord Vishnu cover row: SC quashes criminal complaint filed against Dhoni

ANI
Published : Apr 20, 2017, 5:24 pm IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2017, 5:24 pm IST

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, quashed the criminal complaint registered against MahendrS Dhoni.

 The case was registered against Mahendra Singh Dhoni under Section 295 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal complaint filed against former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for allegedly depicting himself as Hindu deity 'Lord Vishnu' in a magazine cover.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, quashed the criminal complaint registered against Dhoni.

The case was registered against Dhoni under Section 295 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A non-bailable warrant was issued against India's ODI skipper on January 9, 2016 by a court in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapur in connection with him appearing on the cover of a magazine as Lord Vishnu.

Social activist Jayakumar Hiremath had filed a case against him.

In the Business Today's April 2013 edition, Dhoni appeared on the cover of the magazine in the form of 'Lord Vishnu', holding various brand items, with a caption 'God of Big Deals'.

The Karnataka High Court, however, refused to quash the case, prompting Dhoni to file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

