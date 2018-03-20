The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Mar 20, 2018

Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami was in Dubai for 2 days BCCI tells Kolkata police

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 20, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Mar 20, 2018, 11:08 am IST

The state police had earlier written to the BCCI to inquire about Virat Kohli and team’s itinerary of South Africa tour.

Kolkata police wanted to know whether the 29-year-old was travelling with the team to Dubai once they left the rainbow nation or had he travelled personally at his own cost. (Photo: AP)
 Kolkata police wanted to know whether the 29-year-old was travelling with the team to Dubai once they left the rainbow nation or had he travelled personally at his own cost. (Photo: AP)

Kolkata: Mohammed Shami personal life has become talk of the town after wife Hasin Jahan made serious allegations on cricketer. In the entire episode it is still unclear as to who is speaking the truth. 

Hasin Jahan went public with her allegation on husband Mohammed Shami with his FB and WhatsApp messages where he apparently has been having chats and conversations with a string of women.

She even alleged that Shami met Pakistani girl Alishba and is involved in match fixing

On Monday Alishba  come out and spoken about the whole controversy. During her conversation with ABP Ananda, she revealed that she is a follower of Mohammed Shami on Instagram and that is how both of them became friends. She also said that “I am just one of his lakhs of fans”.

Also Read: Accused of offering money to Shami by Hasin Jahan, Pakistani woman Alishba says this

After Alishba statement regarding her meeting with Shami, BCCI has informed Kolkata police that Mohammed Shami was in Dubai for two days in February. 

Few days back Kolkata police confronted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking further details of Shami and Indian team’s itinerary details of South Africa tour.

Also Read: Hasin Jahan: Had called Ganguly before revealing Mohammed Shami’s affairs on Facebook

The state police has written to the national cricket board to inquire about Virat Kohli and team’s itinerary on their tour of the rainbow nation in January 2018. Jahan alleged that while the rest of the team returned to India from South Africa, Shami checked in a Dubai hotel with a Pakistani woman on February 18 before returning to India the next day.

According to reports in Indian express Joint CP (crime) Praveen Tripathy  said “We have received a letter from BCCI which shows that Mohammed Shami was in Dubai on 17th and 18th February. We are investigating the other things related to it,”.

The Bengal pacer was a part of the Test and ODI series in the African continent. However, the authorities wanted to know whether the 29-year-old was travelling with the team to Dubai once they left the rainbow nation or had he travelled personally at his own cost.

On Sunday Kolkata Police team arrived at his house in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha city, to continue investigations into the numerous allegations Shami is facing from his wife, Hasin Jahan.

Jahan claimed that Shami’s mother and brother tortured her and tried to kill her. She later went on to claim that the team India pacer told his brother to kill her and bury the body in jungle. The allegations did not stop there as she went on to claim that he wanted her to have physical relations with his brother.

Jahan on Saturday has appealed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to meet and listen to her side of the story in regards to her allegations against her husband.

"Today, I join my hands and request our respectable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, that Madam, my fights is a fight for truth. I have been tortured, there is no fault of mine; I do not ask for your support, I only appeal that you just keep your eye on my fight for truth, meet me and listen to what I have to say and then judge what needs to be done," she told media, and added, "I want to meet you and share my pain with you. This is all I request of you" she said.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, match fixing, alishba
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

