

Twitter brutally trolls Imran Khan's 3rd marriage

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 20, 2018, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 20, 2018, 11:12 am IST

The marriage to Bushra Maneka is 65-year-old Imran Khan’s 3rd marriage. He had earlier married to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday confirmed the marriage of their party chief Imran Khan, with Bushra Maneka, faith healer and a mother of 5. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday confirmed the marriage of their party chief Imran Khan, with Bushra Maneka, faith healer and a mother of 5. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)

Lahore: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Imran Khan tied the knot for a third time as he married faith healer and mother of five Bushra Maneka on Sunday. With the announcement of the marriage, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran put an end to speculation surrounding the union.

It was earlier reported that Khan had married Bushra Maneka, who is also known as Bushra Bibi or Pinki Pir, on January 1.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday confirmed the marriage, releasing the photos and stated that the ceremony took place at the residence of Bushra’s brother.

The nikah was performed by Mufti Muhammad Saeed who is a member of PTI’s Central Executive Committee.

The marriage to Bushra happens to be the third marriage for 65-year-old Imran and as soon as it became official, Twitter had a field day as they did not spare Pakistan’s World Cup-winning skipper.

Imran's previous two marriages ended in a divorce. He first married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995. The couple had two sons together and the marriage lasted for nine years.

(Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

Imran married British TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 but the marriage lasted only for 10 months.

Imran Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months. (Photo: AP)(Photo: AP)

Tags: imran khan, bushra maneka, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf

