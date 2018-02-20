Twitter brutally trolls Imran Khan's 3rd marriage

Tuesday, Feb 20, 2018 | Last Update : 12:12 PM IST
The marriage to Bushra Maneka is 65-year-old Imran Khan’s 3rd marriage. He had earlier married to Jemima Goldsmith and Reham Khan.
Lahore: Former Pakistan cricket team skipper Imran Khan tied the knot for a third time as he married faith healer and mother of five Bushra Maneka on Sunday. With the announcement of the marriage, the cricketer-turned-politician Imran put an end to speculation surrounding the union.
It was earlier reported that Khan had married Bushra Maneka, who is also known as Bushra Bibi or Pinki Pir, on January 1.
However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday confirmed the marriage, releasing the photos and stated that the ceremony took place at the residence of Bushra’s brother.
Wishing Chairman @ImranKhanPTI and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple. #MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/BYHQ9CCaA8— PTI (@PTIofficial) February 18, 2018
The nikah was performed by Mufti Muhammad Saeed who is a member of PTI’s Central Executive Committee.
The marriage to Bushra happens to be the third marriage for 65-year-old Imran and as soon as it became official, Twitter had a field day as they did not spare Pakistan’s World Cup-winning skipper.
#Imrankhan got married for Pakistan— Salman Sikandar (@SALSIKandar) February 18, 2018
Divorced for Pakistan
Got married for Pakistan
Divorced for Pakistan
Got married for Pakistan
....
Shortest story of PTI's achievements in Pakistani politics.
Imran Khan v.3.0 out as he gets married for the 3rd time😂 #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/Sdgo9rZj7L— Rosy (@rose_k01) February 18, 2018
Imran Khan Upgrades Wife Faster Than People Upgrade Their Phones. 🙈😂😉 #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/gLzASM2g1z— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) February 18, 2018
#ImranKhan 1st marriage lasted 9 years (1995-2004)— Sunny (@sunil_ss7) February 19, 2018
2nd marriage lasted just 9 months (2015-2015)
3rd marriage counting 9 days from here on....
#NiravModi found in Pakistan!!— Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) February 19, 2018
Sitting next to #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/kckC93x1Tc
The great regressive progress of so called moderate flamboyant age old cricketer #ImranKhan. Just imagine if this is so called moderates are then what would be the mindset of extremists in that country?#ImranKhanMarriage #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/D81ypHQscH— Vakil Bharati🇮🇳 (@VakilBharati) February 19, 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen...— Mehwish Ijaz (@MehwishIjazi) February 18, 2018
Exclusive Footage of Reham khan
After Khan’s Marriage 😂😂#MubarakImranKhan pic.twitter.com/olUqCsT5Pm
Imran's previous two marriages ended in a divorce. He first married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995. The couple had two sons together and the marriage lasted for nine years.
Imran married British TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 but the marriage lasted only for 10 months.