

Blind Cricket World Cup: India beat Pakistan by 2 wickets in thrilling final

Published : Jan 20, 2018
Sunil Ramesh and Ajay Reddy led the way for India in their chase.

Sharjah: India retained the Blind Cricket World Cup trophy on Saturday after beating arch-rivals Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling contest at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

The Men in Blue who hadn’t lost a single match in the tournament chased down a humongous target of 309 set by Pakistan in the span of 39 overs, courtesy of knocks from Sunil Ramesh (93) and Ajay Reddy (62).

Being put to bat first, Pakistan scored 308-8 in their quota of 40 overs, with Riasat Khan (48) and Nisar Ali (47) leading the way.

During their group match earlier in the tournament, India also ended up on the winning side with a margin of seven wickets.

Last year, India won the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup beating Pakistan in the finals to successfully defend their title.

