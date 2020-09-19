IPL update MI v CSK | After 6 overs, Mumbai is 51 runs for loss of 2 wickets

Earlier in the day, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first

Mumbai Indians began their innings well, crusing to 48 in less than five overs, before Piyush Chawla broke the opening partnership by removing captain Rohit Sharma for 12. In the next over, Englishman Sam Curran removed Sharma's opening partner Quinton De Kock for 33. At the end of the sixth over, Mumbai Indians were at 51-2. Suryakumar Yadav and Saurabh Tewari are at the crease.

Earlier in the day, CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to field first in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening match at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

CSK has won the IPL thrice (2010, 2011, 2018) and now the side would be looking to add the fourth title to its kitty. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians have won the title on four occasions -- 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.