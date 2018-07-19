The Asian Age | News

Rajeev Shukla's aide accused of arranging prostitutes in exchange for UP team selection

The accusation was made by Rahul Sharma, one of the players, who said that he was asked to contribute through “cash and kind”.

(Photo: Twitter / Mohammed Akram Saifi)
 (Photo: Twitter / Mohammed Akram Saifi)

Mumbai: In a shocking turn of events, Mohammed Akram Saifi, Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla’s aide, has been recently accused of arrange prostitutes in exchange for selection in the Uttar Pradesh state team.

According to News1, the accusation was made by Rahul Sharma, one of the players from the state, who said that he was asked to contribute through “cash and kind”.

Rahul also stated that Akram has been providing fake age certificates to help them play in junior BCCI domestic tournaments.

"Cricketers, who come from ordinary backgrounds, have had to wait on railway stations for the announcement of the teams and have to go back empty-handed as they can't afford to give selectors cars and cash. Doesn't matter if you hit the stumps twice, thrice or more, only those players will be selected who have gifted the selectors a car, or cash," one of the cricketers, who did not want to be identified, said.

Last year, Safi had shared a photo on Twitter of him with Rajeev Shukla and current India skipper Virat Kohli.

To make matters from bad to worse, Bhupendra Singh, another cricketer, revealed that selectors asked him for Rs 2 lakhs, whereas Rahul claimed that Saifi had taken Rs 5 lakhs from him.

