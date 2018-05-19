LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs KKR: SRH wins toss, opts to bat

Dinesh Karthik’s men hold the advantage in head-to-head, having won eight out of 13 games against SRH.

Hyderabad: All eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday night, as they take on an already-qualified Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here with an eye on the playoffs.

KKR’s playoff chances were given a big boost after their six-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Even in terms of numbers, Dinesh Karthik’s men hold the advantage, having won eight out of 13 games against Kane Williamson and co.

The key player for KKR will be Sunil Narine, who has been in fine form with both bat and ball.

Meanwhile, SRH are coming fresh from a disheartening loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who as a result boosted their chances of qualifying.

Williamson himself has been in excellent form this season, currently being the second-highest run-scorer this season (625), behind KL Rahul (652).

The key for success for SRH will be to get early wickets and restrict the opponents to as low as possible.

While Rashid Khan has struck at the much-needed time with his wickets and stunning catches, another rising star has been Siddarth Kaul, who has been among the wickets most of the times.

While SRH would take this match as a dress rehearsal for the playoffs, KKR would hope to seal a playoff berth with a win.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Hales, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Carlos Brathwaite, T Natarajan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik(captain), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Javon Searles, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Cameron Delport.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Saturday, May 19th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.