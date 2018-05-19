LIVE| IPL 2018, RR vs RCB: Hosts lose Jofra Archer early

After 1.4 over, RR 2-1 ( Rahul Tripathi 2*, Ajinkya Rahane 0*; Yuzvendra Chahal 0/2, Umesh Yadav 1/0).

The @rajasthanroyals and @RCBTweets are all set for a clash in a virtual knockout in Match 53 of #VIVOIPL.#RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/e6x8EbF1iX — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 19, 2018

Jaipur: A virtual semi-final on cards as Rajasthan Royals host Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur. Whichever team looses will be knocked out of the ournament, while the other team will hope for other results to go in their favour to give a significant chance of making it to the playoff.

Inspite off al the buzz happening in an around the game, the match will also witness some top names missing from the RR side. The host will be without the England duo of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes who have returned home to prepare for trhe upcoming series against Pakistan.

South African wicket keeper Heinrich Klassen, who hasn't had many opportunities might get a look in , while a strong performance by Ish Sodhi also keeps him in contention. The RR will be ensuring to field in right combination as the matter lies in their own hands .

With Buttler missing from today’s game RCB will fancy their chances of winning the game and make a strong case for the play-off spot. RCB's positive net run-rate holds leaves them in good stead for a final four finish. The host will have to beat Virat Kohli’s side by a huge margin to stand any chances of qualifying for the knockout stage.