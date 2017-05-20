Mumbai Indians in final of IPL-10, beat KKR by six wickets

Krunal Pandya showed maturity, finishing as Mumbai's top scorer with 45 off 30 balls, while Rohit contributed 26.

Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians entered the finalof the ongoing Indian Premier league (IPL) with a convincing six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here tonight.

Opting to field after Rohit Sharma won the toss, Mumbai bowled out Kolkata for a paltry 107 in 18.5 overs, and then chased down the target with 33 balls to spare at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma was the star performer with the ball for Mumbai, returning excellent figures of 4/16 - the joint best effort by a spinner in an IPL knockout game, while Jasprit Bumrah provided fine support to pick 3/7 in three overs.

Earlier, KKR off were to a disastrous start and were reeling at 31 for five at one stage, with Sharma and Bumrah doing the bulk of damage.

A 56-run partnership ensued between Suryakumar Kumar (31) and Ishank Jaggi (28), before the Mumbai bowlers struck again.