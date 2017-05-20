The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 20, 2017 | Last Update : 12:15 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

Mumbai Indians in final of IPL-10, beat KKR by six wickets

PTI
Published : May 19, 2017, 11:20 pm IST
Updated : May 19, 2017, 11:21 pm IST

Krunal Pandya showed maturity, finishing as Mumbai's top scorer with 45 off 30 balls, while Rohit contributed 26.

Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 Mumbai Indians Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the IPL 10 Qualifier2 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Mumbai Indians entered the finalof the ongoing Indian Premier league (IPL) with a convincing six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here tonight.

Opting to field after Rohit Sharma won the toss, Mumbai bowled out Kolkata for a paltry 107 in 18.5 overs, and then chased down the target with 33 balls to spare at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma was the star performer with the ball for Mumbai, returning excellent figures of 4/16 - the joint best effort by a spinner in an IPL knockout game, while Jasprit Bumrah provided fine support to pick 3/7 in three overs.

Krunal Pandya showed maturity, finishing as Mumbai's top scorer with 45 off 30 balls, while Rohit contributed 26.

Earlier, KKR off were to a disastrous start and were reeling at 31 for five at one stage, with Sharma and Bumrah doing the bulk of damage.

A 56-run partnership ensued between Suryakumar Kumar (31) and Ishank Jaggi (28), before the Mumbai bowlers struck again.

Tags: mumbai indians, kolkata knight riders, ipl 10

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian-origin steel tycoon bags global award in UK

2

Watch Mark Zuckerberg find out he got accepted into Harvard

3

After gorging on junk food, Thailand's chunky monkey on diet

4

Manish Pandey injured, India recall Dinesh Karthik for Champions Trophy

5

New 'pinned chats' feature rolls on WhatsApp for Android

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Veteran actor and politician Vinod Khanna breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday Here's a timeline of the most important events in his life.

Vinod Khanna: Life and times of the actor-politician

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham