IPL 2019: Defending champions CSK to take on RCB in opening game

Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 in Chennai on March 23.

IPL announced the schedule of the first two weeks, which includes 17 matches and is still subject to the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2019 election dates.

“Once these have been released BCCI will address any issues with the first two weeks and will also prepare a schedule for the remainder of the season working with the local authorities around the polling dates,” the official statement read.

A total of 17 matches will be played during this period across the eight home venues of the respective franchises. All teams will play minimum of four matches with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore playing five matches.

Following is the schedule for the first two weeks:

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on March 23

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on March 24

Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on March 24

Rajasthan Royals v Kings XI Punjab in Jaipur on March 25

Delhi Capitals v Chennai Super Kings in Delhi on March 26

Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab in Kolkata March 27

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on March 28

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on March 29

Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians in Mohali on March 30

Delhi Capitals v Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi on March 30

Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad on March 31

Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on March 31

Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals in Mohali on April 1

Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on April 2

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 3

Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi on April 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru on April 5

Every team will play minimum of two home and away matches each with Delhi Capitals playing three home matches, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will play 3 away matches.