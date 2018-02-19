The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 19, 2018 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf confirms Imran Khan's marraige to spiritual guide Bushra Maneka

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2018, 12:06 pm IST

Khan had started visiting her over a year ago to seek spiritual advice and had admitted last month that he had proposed marriage.

Imran Khan, a cricketer turned politician, married Bushra Bibi (also known as Pinki Pir) in a simple ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)
 Imran Khan, a cricketer turned politician, married Bushra Bibi (also known as Pinki Pir) in a simple ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter. (Photo: AP / Screengrab)

Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has confirmed party chief Imran Khan's marriage to his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka, thus ending weeks of speculation about the union.

Read: Imran Khan proposes marriage to Bushra Maneka

Khan, a cricketer turned politician, married Bushra Bibi (also known as Pinki Pir) in a simple ceremony held in Lahore on Sunday, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

He said the marriage ceremony was held at Maneka's brother's residence in Lahore. PTI Central Executive Committee member Mufti Muhammad Saeed performed the 'nikah'.

"Marriage is the combination of two hearts and two souls which join each on this special day of wedding. I wish a very happy and blessed married life to Imran Khan," Chaudhry said.

"The valima ceremony will also be held in a simple manner in a few days," he said.

The PTI's media wing released pictures of the marriage ceremony in which Khan is seen wearing shalwar kameez and black jacket while the bride is decked in red suit with woolen shawl.

None of Imran's sisters was present in the ceremony triggering rumours that Khan had not taken them into confidence about his third marriage.

Khan's previous two marriages ended in divorce.

(Photo: AP)Imran Khan's first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted nine years. He has two sons from her. (Photo: AP)

Imran Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months. (Photo: AP)Imran Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after a brief 10 months. (Photo: AP)

Read: Black magic causes divorce, says Imran Khan's ex wife Reham

Earlier, Khan had rejected the reports that he had contracted his marriage with Maneka on January 1 in Lahore's Defence residence of his 'new' brother-in-law.

A source in the party said Khan was under immense pressure from the PTI to disclose his third marriage after a humiliating defeat in Punjab's Lodhran district last week.

"The PTI leadership was of the view that strong rumours about his third marriage had played a role in the defeat of the party’s strong man Jahangir Tareen's son at the hands of a candidate of ruling PML-N," he said.

"Khan was advised to disclose his marriage as early as possible because the general elections are not far away and the PTI may suffer more politically if this news was broken just before the polls," he said.

Read: Did I sell state secrets to India? Imran Khan slams Sharif over wedding buzz

Maneka is in her late 40s and has five children from her first marriage. She is a resident of Pakpatan district, some 250 km from Lahore, which is known for the shrine of Baba Farid Ganj Shakar.

According to a source, Khan had started visiting her over a year ago to seek spiritual advice.

"He got closer to her when some of political predictions she made about his party came true. Later, both developed some 'intimacy' and finally Bushra took divorce from her husband and contracted marriage with Imran early last month," the source said.

Last month, Khan had admitted that he had proposed marriage to Maneka.

"I would like to reiterate that every time I met her, with family and alone, she has been in purdah (veil). My interest in her lies in the fact that I have not seen or met anyone with her level of spirituality. I only sent the proposal for marriage after she divorced her husband," said Khan.

Tags: imran khan, bushra maneka, tehreek-e-insaf

MOST POPULAR

1

Party will provide free sanitary napkins if voted to power: Mahila Congress

2

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

3

Rani on cursing, abusing hubby Aditya Chopra, their first meet, his 3 favourite Fs

4

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

5

Hrithik Roshan vs Emraan Hashmi: Cheat India to release with Super 30 on Republic Day

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese around the world celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog on Friday with family reunions, firecrackers and traditional food. (Photos: AP)

Chinese New Year: World celebrates advent of Year of Dog

From plaids, coats to a milieu of colours, New York Fashion Week sees designers bringing out their best. (Photos: AP)

Michael Kors, Mark Jacobs steal the show at New York Fashion Week

The celebration dates back to the colonial times with 'devils' representing Spanish conquerors and 'congos' representing African slaves. (Photo: AFP)

Panama City celebrates 'Congos and Devils' carnival

The 'Masopust' - or Carnival - in Prague's Zizkov quarter always takes place towards the end of winter. (Photo: AFP)

Prague holds its annual carnival

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham