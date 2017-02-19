The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017

Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni removed as Rising Pune Supergiants skipper

ANI
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 2:06 pm IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 2:11 pm IST

Australian cricket captain Steve Smith will take over as skipper of Rising Pune Supergiants from Mahaendra Singh Dhoni for IPL 2017.

RPS won only five of their 14 matches in the IPL 9 under MS Dhoni, finishing seventh. (Photo: PTI)
 RPS won only five of their 14 matches in the IPL 9 under MS Dhoni, finishing seventh. (Photo: PTI)

Pune: Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) has announced that Australian cricket captain Steve Smith will take over as skipper of the team from Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the 2017 and 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RPS won only five of their 14 matches in the IPL 9 under Dhoni, finishing seventh. It may be recalled that the Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions topped the table last year.

Sources said that Dhoni has been informed of the decision by the franchise.

Dhoni has reportedly said that he will give his full co-operation to Smith in the coming season of the IPL.

Dhoni is one of the three captains to have won the cash-rich T20 league twice. He led Chennai Super Kings for nine editions starting from the league's inaugural season in 2008.

Under him, CSK won the IPL in 2010 and 2011 while the Champions League in 2010 and 2014.

