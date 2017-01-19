Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: Yuvraj, Dhoni revive Indian innings

The Yuvraj-Dhoni combo did not allow England to run away with the advantage after India were reduced t0 25/3.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoini turned back the clock and revived Indian innings as England failed to cash in after scalping three early wickets. (Photo: BCCI)

Cuttack: Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni revived Indian innings as England lost track after scalping three early wickets in the second ODI here on Thursday. Chris Woakes had put England in driver’s seat after reducing India to 25/3. His three-wicket burst also included the dismissal of Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

The Yuvraj-Dhoni combo frustrated the Eoin Morgan-led side as the loud Cuttack cheered the Indian side. After put in to bat, India lost KL Rahul, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in a quick succession. While Rahul and Kohli were caught in slip by Ben Stokes, Dhawan chopped one onto his stumps.

Yuvraj, who walked in to bat following Kohli’s dismissal, counter attacked to keep the scoreboard ticking while Dhoni bid his time before starting to find boundary ropes. Yuvraj, who was brought into the side to strengthen the middle order, lived up to the reputation he while Dhoni went on to score his first international fifty after stepping down from India’s limited-overs captaincy.