The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 06:05 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

England vs India Tests: Rishabh Pant makes way for injured Wriddhiman Saha

REUTERS
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 5:02 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 5:02 pm IST

The 20-year-old Pant is renowned for his swashbuckling batting and will be the second choice keeper behind Dinesh Karthik.

The India selectors met in Leeds to pick the squad, which also contains three spin bowlers.(Photo: BCCI)
 The India selectors met in Leeds to pick the squad, which also contains three spin bowlers.(Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Rishabh Pant has been included as the second wicketkeeper in an 18-man India squad for the first three tests of the five-match series against England after regular starter Wriddhiman Saha failed to recover from a left thumb injury. Saha picked up the problem playing in the domestic Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 tournament, an injury that also ruled him out of a one-off test against Afghanistan last month.

The 20-year-old Pant, who has played four T20 internationals for India, is renowned for his swashbuckling batting and will be the second choice keeper behind Dinesh Karthik in the squad named on Wednesday.

The Virat Kohli-led side will also be without Jasprit Bumrah for the opening test at Edgbaston from Aug. 1 after the paceman injured his thumb in a T20 match against Ireland last month.

“Jasprit Bumrah, who has been included in the squad, will be available for selection from the second test onwards based on his fitness,” the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said in a statement.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar aggravated a lower-back condition in the third one-day international against England at Headingley on Tuesday and was missing from the squad.

“His condition is being assessed by the BCCI medical team and a call on his inclusion in the test squad will be made soon,” the statement added.

The India selectors met in Leeds to pick the squad, which also contains three spin bowlers.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was included alongside frontline slow bowlers Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after a strong showing in the limited-overs matches against England, a series the hosts won 2-1.

There was no place for Rohit Sharma, who scored two hundreds against England in the limited-overs matches, however, with the selectors preferring Karnataka batsman Karun Nair over him for a middle-order spot.

Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul were the three opening batsmen in the squad, though the latter came in at number three against Afghanistan, pushing Cheteshwar Pujara down a spot in the absence of a rested Kohli.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur.

Tags: team india, rishabh pant, england vs india, wriddhiman saha

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

2

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

3

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

4

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

5

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra

Happy birthday Priyanka Chopra: Her journey from small-town girl to global icon

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham