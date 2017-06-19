The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jun 18, 2017 | Last Update : 10:08 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

India face heavy defeat against Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy final

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEYA TILAK
Published : Jun 18, 2017, 9:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2017, 9:57 pm IST

Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan thumped Virat Kohli’s India by 180 runs to win their maiden ICC Champions Trophy at The Oval.

Teammates embrace Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed, back to camera after they defeated India during the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London. (Photo: AP)
 Teammates embrace Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed, back to camera after they defeated India during the ICC Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London. (Photo: AP)

London: Everything that could go wrong, did do wrong for India as Pakistan silenced their critics, gave their fans a pleasant surprise, and handed India a thumping –run defeat to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title at The Oval in London on Sunday.

India won the toss and perhaps that was the only thing they won in addition to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s fine bowling display and Hardik Pandya’s fifty. Otherwise, everything went amiss. Spinners – R Ashwin (10-0-70-0), Ravindra Jadeja (8-0-67-0) and Kedar Jadhav (3-0-27-1) leaked 164 runs in 21 overs and scalped just a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah missed his line, length and step as he conceded 68 from his 9 overs and while Pandya had one of his better bowling days in the tournament that was never going to be enough as Pakistan marched towards 338 runs.

India missed direct hits when it mattered, they bowled no-balls when batsman (read Fakhar Zaman) edged and got caught, bowled negative lines in pursuit of containing Pakistan openers and although Pandya hit some meaty blows to score a fastest half-century in ICC ODI event final, it was too little too late.

While India had chased down targets over 340 in ODIs with consummate ease in the past, Mohammed Amir, who missed the England semifinal due to back spasms, made sure India didn’t in the all-important final.

Amir was fearsome and two from India’s top three run-getters in the tournament – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli – felt the heat, courtesy his good bowling and some poor shot making before Shikhar Dhawan got out edging one to the keeper and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Yuvraj, despite that cover drive of his, never looked at ease at the crease and was trapped before the wickets before Hasan Ali got the better of MS Dhoni. Kedar joined the bandwagon as Shadab scalped his second.

Pandya was brave and he entertained but his chaotic run-out, following a mix-up with Jadeja, was pretty much summed how India performed today in the field.
Mohammed Amir stretching his arms and running past the batsman is one of the sights to be watched. Breathtaking, if you are a cricket fan and not much so if you are supporting the opposition he is up against.

Indian fans were made to feel the Amir run as he ruptured India’s batting right at the start of chase. He has some history with England and he added another chapter in that story; a chapter Pakistan and the entire cricketing fraternity will remember for a long time.

Tags: icc champions trophy, india vs pakistan, virat kohli, sarfraz ahmed, the oval
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Dog honoured with retirement party; served Orlando airport for 5 years

2

No card, only hard cash for President nomination in Digital India

3

Indian-American’s upcoming hotel chain ‘American Idea’ inspired by Trump’s campaign

4

Gal Gadot shows the real meaning of 'Wonder Woman'

5

Witty bar sign to keep rude customers away goes viral

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham