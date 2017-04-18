The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2017 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Bhuvneshwar special takes Sunrisers past Kings

THE ASIAN AGE. | MOSES KONDETY
Published : Apr 18, 2017, 12:48 am IST
Updated : Apr 18, 2017, 12:44 am IST

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to the carnage with a five-wicket haul that sealed the deal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (centre) is congratulated by team mates in their IPL-10 match against Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad. The hosts won by five runs. (Photo: P. Surendra)
 Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (centre) is congratulated by team mates in their IPL-10 match against Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad. The hosts won by five runs. (Photo: P. Surendra)

Hyderabad: Afghan guns boomed. The Punjab Kings were doomed. That was pretty much the story on a manic Monday as the rookies from a cricket-obscure country shook the IPL in a double barrel show.

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar added to the carnage with a five-wicket haul that sealed the deal.

Punjab opener Manan Vohra was the lone ranger, firing relentlessly from the trenches until he was the ninth man out in the penultimate over. The gritty batsman smashed a fighting 95 that came off 50 balls and was embellished with nine boundaries and five sixes.

Midway through, mystery spinners from Afghanistan Mohammed Nabi and Rashid Khan turned the game for the hosts as they defended a measly 159 with aplomb to wrap up the visitors for 154.

Bhuvneshwar took five wickets conceding 19 runs in his four overs to provide the finishing touch in a humdinger that was decided with two balls to go.

Nabi’s economical figures read 4-0-28-1 while Rashid took 2/42 in his four overs, the last one going for 21. Both bowlers had their victims clean bowled to set the stands alight.

Earlier, Warner played a lone hand was extended a helping one by batsman Naman Ojha as the defending champions put up a modest 159/6.

The hosts resembled rabbits caught in headlights as they froze on a warm summer night much to the chagrin of their supporters. Warner smacked seven boundaries and two sixes in his 54-ball unbeaten 70 while Ojha contributed 34.

They were involved in a steadying partnership of 60 runs for the fourth wicket that lent some respectability to the team total.

After having got off to good starts in their previous two matches at this venue, the Sunrisers were a pale shadow of themselves.

The Kings put their rivals in to bat, and made them crawl.

Scorecard
Sunrisers Hyderabad: D. Warner (not out) 70, S. Dhawan c Saha b M. Sharma 15, M. Henriques st Saha b Patel 9, Yuvraj c Saha b Patel 0, N. Ojha st Saha b Cariappa 34, D. Hooda c Sandeep Sharma b M. Sharma 12, Mohammad Nabi c Miller b Sandeep Sharma 2, Rashid Khan (not out) 6. Extras: (b 1, lb 4, w 6) 11. Total: (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 159.
FoW: 1-25, 2-50, 3-50, 4-110, 5-140, 6-146.
Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-35-1, I. Sharma 4-0-23-0 (3w), M. Sharma 4-0-25-2, Cariappa 4-0-38-1 (1w), Patel 4-0-33-2 (1w)

Kings XI Punjab: H. Amla lbw b Kumar 0, M. Vohra lbw b Kumar 95, G. Maxwell c Warner b Kumar 10, E. Morgan b Nabi 13, D. Miller b Rashid Khan 1, W. Saha b Rashid Khan 0, A. Patel c Dhawan b Henriques 7, M. Sharma c Dhawan b Kumar 10, K. Cariappa b Kumar 1, I. Sharma b Kaul 2, S. Sharma not out 5
Extras: (lb 4, w 5, 1nb) 10. Total: (in 19.4 overs) 154
FoW: 1-0, 2-16, 3-57, 4-62, 5-62, 6-82, 7-127, 8-144, 9-145, 10-154
Bowling: Kumar 4-0-19-5 (1nb), Sran 2-0-29-0 (1w), Kaul 3.4-0-26-1 (3w), Nabi 4-0-28-1, Khan 4-0-42-2 (1w), Henriques 2-0-6-1

Tags: bhuvneshwar kumar, david warner, manan vohra

MOST POPULAR

1

Dhanush announces Rajinikanth's upcoming film to roll from mid-May

2

Philippine President Duterte wins TIME 100 Reader Poll

3

The Flagship camera comparison: Galaxy S8 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Google Pixel XL

4

Bailable warrant issued against Sanjay Dutt by filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, gets cancelled

5

Good news for Shah Rukh's fans, the star has a surprise in store, will reveal it by this month end

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham