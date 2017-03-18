The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 18, 2017 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Pat Cummins strikes pull India back, Cheteshwar Pujara stands firm

AFP
Published : Mar 18, 2017, 5:55 pm IST
Updated : Mar 18, 2017, 5:54 pm IST

India were 306 for six at stumps, still trailing the visitors by 91 runs. Pujara (130) and Wriddhiman (18) were batting at stumps.

Pat Cummins, making a return after playing his only Test for Australia in 2011, got crucial breaks including the prized scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)
 Pat Cummins, making a return after playing his only Test for Australia in 2011, got crucial breaks including the prized scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo: BCCI)

Ranchi: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins claimed four wickets to dent India's response despite Cheteshwar Pujara's dogged century on day three of the third Test in Ranchi on Saturday.

India were 306 for six at stumps, still trailing the visitors by 91 runs in their first innings. Pujara (130) and Wriddhiman Saha (18) were batting at close of play.

Cummins, making a return after playing his only Test for Australia in 2011, got crucial breaks including the prized scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli.

The 23-year-old Cummins was ably supported by fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood and spinner Steve O'Keefe who took a wicket each on pitch that still looked good for batting.

Pujara, who was involved in a 102-run second-wicket stand with overnight partner Murali Vijay (82), was holding the innings together with his 11th Test century.

Pujara hit 17 boundaries, in an otherwise sedate knock, to keep India's hopes alive of surpassing Australia's first innings total of 451.

Puajara built crucial partnerships with Ajinkya Rahane (14) and Karun Nair (23) but the Australian pacemen rattled India's middle order with some inspired bowling.

Cummins, who struck twice in the afternoon session, got Rahane caught behind and Hazlewood bowled Nair with a beautiful reverse swinging delivery in the final session.

Australia skipper Steve Smith kept up the pressure by rotating his bowling options as runs trickled in for the hosts in the final two hours of play.

India, whose innings run-rate is less than three an over, managed to score only 57 runs in the 31 overs bowled in the final session and lost two wickets.

Earlier Kohli, who turned out to bat at his regular number four spot laying to rest any injury concerns, lasted only 23 balls before edging a catch to his opposite number Steve Smith at second slip.

The star batsman had injured his right shoulder after an awkward fall while fielding during Australia's innings on Thursday and stayed off the field for 400 minutes before taking crease.

Kohli, who came into the rubber with double centuries in four successive series, has only managed 46 runs in his five innnings since the opener in Pune.

In the morning session, Vijay hit a gutsy 82 before undoing his hardwork by being stumped off O'Keefe at the stroke of lunch.

The series between the world's top two sides is tantalisingly poised at 1-1 with India needing at least a draw to have any chance of winning back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Tags: pat cummins, cheteshwar pujara, india vs australia
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Parody of ‘BBC Dad’ interview shows how moms are pros

2

Online security: Restrict app permissions, be safe

3

Hinduja brothers retain wealthiest Asians tag in UK for 2017

4

Confirmed: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are a couple!

5

Former racing champion Ashwin Sundar, wife die in mishap

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Valencia celebrates the ancient

Spaniards revel in the "Las Fallas" fiesta

British artist Aravis Dolmenna has a very unconventional technique when it comes to creating her art. She makes use of random objects that she finds around the house for her beautiful creations. (Photo: Instagram/ @aravisdolmenna)

Everyday objects that are beautifully blended with art

The Jewish holiday of Purim celebrates the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Scroll of Esther (Photo: AP)

Jews in Israel, New York celebrate freedom on Purim

(Photo: AP)

Celebrating colours of unity on Holi across borders

Creative photographer Mitchel Wu takes inspiration from toys and Toy story movie characters to create interesting situations from everyday life.(Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Los Angeles-based artist recreates situations using Toy Story characters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham