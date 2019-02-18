Monday, Feb 18, 2019 | Last Update : 11:14 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IMG Reliance backs out of PSL agreement post Pulwama attack

ANI
Published : Feb 18, 2019, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2019, 10:45 am IST

Following the development, PCB managing director Wasim Khan said that they are “extremely disappointed” with the “recent turn of events”.

The PCB said they will announce a new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities. (Photo: AP)
 The PCB said they will announce a new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, IMG Reliance, the official production company of Pakistan Super league (PSL), has withdrawn its agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to live-produce the ongoing tournament.

PCB released a statement saying, "We have been informed by IMG Reliance that they will be unable to partner with us for the remaining HBL PSL 2019 and PCB has reserved all its rights. The PCB always had a contingency plan in place, and we are confident we will be in a position to announce the new partner on Monday after the completion of the formalities.”

Following the development, PCB managing director Wasim Khan said that they are “extremely disappointed” with the “recent turn of events” and asserted that sports and politics should be kept separate.

“The PCB has also noted the recent turn of events and expresses its extreme disappointment as we have always believed and emphasised that sports and politics should be kept separate,” Wasim said.

“History tells us that sports, particularly cricket, have always played a key role in building bridges between people and countries,” he added.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area on the national highway at around 3.15 pm on February 14.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Tags: pulwama attack, pakistan super league (psl)

Latest From Sports

Vidarbha celebrate their Ranji trophy triumph. (Photo: PTI)

Ranji is the true alma mater of Indian cricket

Kapil Dev unveiling the medals, flanked to his left is Balwinder Sandhu, and Dhananjay Sandu at his right

Kapil Dev to boost Navi Mumbai Half Marathon participants today

Dinesh Karthik (Photo: ICC)

Doors are not entirely shut on Karthik and Jadeja

Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Pant edges out Dinesh Karthik

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple working on a foldable phone

2

Here’s how Siri could be a combined strength with Assistant and Alexa

3

Deleted messages on Twitter still available

4

Xiaomi Mi 9 confirmed for February 24th at MWC 2019

5

AI AI Yo! Zoho – India’s first AI-based Office Suite

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham