The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 17, 2017 | Last Update : 08:39 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL spot-fixing case: Kerala High Court restores life ban on S Sreesanth

PTI
Published : Oct 17, 2017, 7:59 pm IST
Updated : Oct 17, 2017, 8:00 pm IST

The single-judge bench had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on S Sreesanth by the BCCI.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Navaniti Prasad Singh and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, gave the verdict on a petition filed by the BCCI against a single-judge bench's order, lifting the life ban imposed on S Sreesanth. (Photo: AFP)
 The bench, comprising Chief Justice Navaniti Prasad Singh and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, gave the verdict on a petition filed by the BCCI against a single-judge bench's order, lifting the life ban imposed on S Sreesanth. (Photo: AFP)

Kochi: A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday restored the life ban imposed on cricketer S Sreesanth by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Navaniti Prasad Singh and Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan, gave the verdict on a petition filed by the BCCI against a single-judge bench's order, lifting the life ban imposed on the 34-year-old pacer.

The division bench said there was no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order in Sreesanth's favour.

In its appeal, the BCCI had said the decision to ban the cricketer was taken based on the evidence against him.

The single-judge bench had on August 7 lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI. Justice A Muhamed Mustaque had also set aside all proceedings against Sreesanth initiated by the board.

The court had earlier sought the BCCI's stand on the plea by the cricketer, challenging the ban following the 2013 Indian Premier League-6 spot-fixing scandal.

The BCCI had filed a counter-affidavit on the issue in the court in response to the plea by Sreesanth, who had challenged the life ban despite a court dropping all charges against him.

The cricket board had said, "The decision of the sessions court to acquit the petitioner from the criminal charges has no impact whatsoever on the decision of the internal disciplinary committee of the BCCI to ban the petitioner from playing cricket tournaments organised by the BCCI and/or its affiliates."

All the 36 accused in the spot-fixing case, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were let off by a Patiala House court in July, 2015.

The BCCI, however, had refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.

Sreesanth made his international debut way back in 2005, appearing in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. He made his Test debut against England in 2006.

In 27 Tests, Sreesanth has 87 wickets at an average of 37.59 with best match figures of 8/99. He has taken five wickets in an innings three times.

His bowling average in the ODIs is a shade better as he picked 75 wickets in 53 matches at 33.44. His career-best figures is 6/55.

Tags: s sreesanth, bcci, ipl spot fixing case
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Smoking to be banned on Thai beaches

2

Japanese man creates coffee using garlic

3

Channel consciously sending nutcases into house: ex-host Arshad rips Salman’s Bigg Boss apart

4

BCCI submits suggestions on CoA's draft proposal on new constitution

5

Big bundle of joy: Baby weighing 7 kilos born in Vietnam

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the Railway in Wartime event in Pickering, northern England. (Photo: AFP)

North Yorkshire town goes back in time for its Railway in Wartime event

Celebrating its 16th anniversary, the Diwali Festival attracts over 35,000 people with its lively music and dance performances. photo: AP)

Diwali festival lights up London's Trafalgar Square

The Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017 took place in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. (All Photos: AP)

Austin City Limits Music Festival 2017: Weekend 2 sees Chance, Glass animals perform

The Imilchil Marriage Festival takes place at Imilchil, which is located high up in the lake plateau of the Middle Atlas Mountains in Morocco. The legendary tale of the Imilchil Marriage Festival says there were two young people who fell in love from enemy tribes. Their family would not allow them to marry. Out of grief, they wept bitterly day and night. These tears created two individual lakes. One lake was "Isli", meaning bridegroom and the other, "Tislit", meaning bride. (Photo: AP)

Love finds a voice at the Imilchil Marriage Festival in Morocco

Japan's female bodybuilders help break down gender stereotypes in a country obsessed with the "kawaii" (cute) fluffiness of its ubiquitous pop culture. (Photo: AFP)

Japan's female bodybuilders stand out in country obsessed with cute

Frankfurt Book Fair is the world's largest trade fair for books, based both on the number of publishing companies participating. France is this year's honorary guest. (Photo: AP)

Book lovers congregate fro 69th Frankfurt Book Fair

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham