LIVE| England vs India 3rd ODI: Hosts win toss and elects to bowl

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 17, 2018, 4:57 pm IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2018, 4:57 pm IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the side as Umesh Yadav misses out.

(Photo: AP)
 (Photo: AP)

Leeds: England have won the toss and will bowl first. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes back into the side as Umesh Yadav misses out. Another change for India is that Dinesh Karthik comes in for KL Rahul. 

England have gone in with just one change, bringing in James Vince for Jason Roy. 

Here are the final teams: 

Preview

It will be all to play for when Eoin Morgan’s England take on Virat Kohli-led India in the third and final ODI at Headingley here on Tuesday.

The ODI series is level at 1-1 after an all-round hosts outplayed India by 86 runs. Having set a target of 323 for India, thanks to a century by Joe Root, MS Dhoni was heavily criticized for his 59-ball 37 which consisted of just two fours and no sixes. Suresh Raina (46 runs), Virat Kohli (45) and Shikhar Dhawan all put up a fighting effort, but went in vain.

The recently-concluded T20I series witnessed a similar result, which ended in 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

The main threat for the hosts will be Kuldeep Yadav, who has looked impressive with nine wickets so far. He comes to the match being the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series.

Following the ODI decider, the teams head for a two-week break after which they return on August 1 to play the first of the five Tests.

Squads:

England:  Eoin Morgan(Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Jake Ball, James Vince, , Liam Plunkett.

India: Virat Kohli(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep YadavHardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav,  , Suresh Raina, Axar Patel, , Shardul Thakur.

Match-timings:

The match is scheduled to start at 5 PM IST.

Live telecast and live streaming:

The match will be broadcast on SonySIX, SonySIX HD, Sony Ten 3 SD and HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on SonyLiv.com or the SonyLiv app.

