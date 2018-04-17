LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: Umesh claims two wickets in first over

Score after 1 overs, Mumbai Indians 3-2: Lewis 1(2), Rohit 1(2); U Yadav 1-0-2-2

The defending champions have so far ended up on the losing side but have lost all their three games down to the wire and will aim to get back on track with a bolstering performance. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Umesh Yadav delivered Royal Challengers Bangalore with a perfect start, claiming the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.

MI 3-2 after 1 over:

TWO GOLDEN DUCKS FOR UMESH! The pacer claims two victims in his first over with the new ball.

Preview:

Mumbai Indians will look to end their winless run in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) edition when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli-led RCB, who have just one win so far this campaign, are also struggling and will look to get back to winning ways.

The defending champions have so far ended up on the losing side but have lost all their three games down to the wire and will aim to get back on track with a bolstering performance.

Also read - IPL 2018: Will Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers further spoil Mumbai Indians' hopes?

Both sides boast of power-packed batting line-ups and the contest at the Mumbai Indians’ fortress promises to be an exciting run fest.

The Paltans, however, have suffered a huge blow for the campaign as they have lost Pat Cummins through injury. Kiwi pacer Adam Milne has been named as his replacement.

Toss:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Tuesday (April 17)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.