The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Apr 17, 2018 | Last Update : 08:24 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  The defending champions have so far ended up on the losing side but have lost all their three games down to the wire and will aim to get back on track with a bolstering performance. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: Umesh claims two wickets in first over
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs RCB: Umesh claims two wickets in first over

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 17, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated : Apr 17, 2018, 8:08 pm IST

Score after 1 overs, Mumbai Indians 3-2: Lewis 1(2), Rohit 1(2); U Yadav 1-0-2-2

The defending champions have so far ended up on the losing side but have lost all their three games down to the wire and will aim to get back on track with a bolstering performance. (Photo: BCCI)
 The defending champions have so far ended up on the losing side but have lost all their three games down to the wire and will aim to get back on track with a bolstering performance. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: Umesh Yadav delivered Royal Challengers Bangalore with a perfect start, claiming the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. 

MI 3-2 after 1 over:

TWO GOLDEN DUCKS FOR UMESH! The pacer claims two victims in his first over with the new ball.

Preview:

Mumbai Indians will look to end their winless run in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) edition when they lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli-led RCB, who have just one win so far this campaign, are also struggling and will look to get back to winning ways.

The defending champions have so far ended up on the losing side but have lost all their three games down to the wire and will aim to get back on track with a bolstering performance.

Also read - IPL 2018: Will Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers further spoil Mumbai Indians' hopes?

Both sides boast of power-packed batting line-ups and the contest at the Mumbai Indians’ fortress promises to be an exciting run fest.

The Paltans, however, have suffered a huge blow for the campaign as they have lost Pat Cummins through injury. Kiwi pacer Adam Milne has been named as his replacement.

Toss:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Akila Dhananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Manan Vohra, Aniket Choudhary, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Aniruddha Joshi, Pavan Deshpande, Tim Southee.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Tuesday (April 17)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: live cricket score, mumbai indians, royal challengers bangalore (rcb), ipl 2018, indian premier league (ipl)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Getting used to my new identity: Jerome Hamon, ‘the man with three faces’

2

5 easy summer recipes to stay refreshed

3

It is frustrating to not get good scripts, says Patralekhaa

4

Netflix is proving to be a tough act for copycats to follow

5

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

more

Editors' Picks

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan attended a special screening of their film 'Beyond the Clouds' with director Majid Majidi’s in the city last night. See photos from the event here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ishaan and Malavika look lovely at Beyond the Clouds screening

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham