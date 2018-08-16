The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's unique message to Indian cricket team before 2004 Pakistan tour

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 16, 2018, 7:52 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 7:52 pm IST

The late leader had a message for Sourav Ganguly and his team on the eve of a cricket series to be played on Pakistan soil after 19 years.

Vajpayee presented the Indian team captain, Ganguly, a cricket bat with a message, saying, “Khel hi nahi, dil bhi jeetiye -- shubhkamnaye.” (Photo: PTI)
 Vajpayee presented the Indian team captain, Ganguly, a cricket bat with a message, saying, “Khel hi nahi, dil bhi jeetiye -- shubhkamnaye.” (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: What shone through former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s political craft, can be captured in the one line he told the Indian cricket team back in 2004.

Khel bhi jeetiye, dil bhi jeetiye, the late leader had told Captain Sourav Ganguly and his team on the eve of a cricket series to be played on Pakistan soil after 19 years.

India went on to win both – the Test series (2-1) and the ODI series (3-2). They also won hearts. Several cricketers from that lot have time and again spoken about the love and warmth they received from the Pakistani people on that tour, including the stories of free food, gifts galore and a lot more.

That is now fable.

The Indian team, led by Ganguly, was travelling to Pakistan after 19 years and reportedly around 20,000 visas were granted for fans to witness India play in Pakistan.

The side was star-studded -- Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Lakshmipathy Balaji and Irfan Pathan among others.

(Photo: PTI)(Photo: PTI)

The then Indian team manager Dr Ratnakar Shetty had then cited what happened when the Indian team met then Prime Minister Vajpayee.

“Vajpayee met the players for an hour before the team left (for Pakistan). He said that your motto on this tour has to be “khel bhee jitiye, dil bhee jitiye (win matches and also win hearts).”

Vajpayee then presented the Indian team captain, Ganguly, a cricket bat with a message, saying, “Khel hi nahi, dil bhi jeetiye -- shubhkamnaye.”

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on Thursday, August 16 after prolonged illness. He was 93.

 

Tags: atal bihari vajpayee, bharatiya janata party (bjp), team india, pakistan cricket team, india vs pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 quotes by Vajpayee that prove he was a great wordsmith and visionary

2

Abu Dhabi based father-son duo travel to India, breaks world record

3

Cambodia ruling party sweeps parliament after vote with no opposition

4

Here's why Prince Charles might not become King Charles III when he takes to throne

5

Inside pics, video: Saif Ali Khan marks 47th birthday with family, Kareena kisses him

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham