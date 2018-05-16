The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Ashwin wins toss and elects to field

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 16, 2018, 7:24 pm IST
Updated : May 16, 2018, 7:30 pm IST

KXIP are coming on the back of a 10-wicket loss to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: It will be a do-or-die game for Mumbai Indians (MI) when they host Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

MI have had a mixed season so far this year. Despite having just won two out of their opening six matches, MI secured three wins in a row when they beat KXIP and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) twice, once at home and the other away.

However, their playoff hopes took a hit when they suffered a seven-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) here at the Wankhede Stadium a few days back.

Interestingly, KXIP are coming on the back of a 10-wicket loss to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in a match where the 2014 finalists collapsed to 88.

In the end, it was Kohli and Parthiv Patel who took RCB home in just 8.1 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form for the defending champions, and he will be eager for more runs in the must-win clash.

An equally-consistent performer has been Mayank Markande, who has produced at crucial times.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin(captain),  Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Manoj Tiwary, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar, Yuvraj Singh.

Mumbai Indians: , Rohit Sharma(captain),  Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Jean-Paul Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Mustafizur Rahman, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Akila Dananjaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Adam Milne.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 P.M. IST on Wednesday, May 16th.

Where is the match?

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

