The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 16, 2018 | Last Update : 09:49 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Boult celebrates after picking up Sunil Narine's wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs DD: Nadeem gets rid of Robin Uthappa, KKR 2 down
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2018, KKR vs DD: Nadeem gets rid of Robin Uthappa, KKR 2 down

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 16, 2018, 7:57 pm IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2018, 8:47 pm IST

Kolkata Knight Riders 10 over 85/2 Chris Lynn 28, Nitish Rana 21 Trent Boult 3-1-18-1

Boult celebrates after picking up Sunil Narine's wicket. (Photo: BCCI)
 Boult celebrates after picking up Sunil Narine's wicket. (Photo: BCCI)

WICKET! Trent Boult with the breakthrough, Narine edges one back to wicketkeeper Pant to deflects it to Maxwell on the first slip.

Trent Boult starts with maiden over for Delhi

Kolkata: Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine will be opening the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders

 Here are the final team lineups for this game

 Toss:

Daredevils have won the toss and opted to bowl

Kolkata have made one change to their side bringing in Tom Curran in place of Mitchell Johnson

Preview: Delhi Daredevils Gautam Gambhir will be coming back to the city of joy, where he spent his best years as Kolkata Knight Riders skipper. He captained the Kolkata outfit, to two IPL titles during his stay and would be looking to continue his winning run.  

This time around he will be wearing the blue and red jersey of Delhi and will face Dinesh Karthik and co, when these two teams collide in the much anticipated clash at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Karthik-led KKR are desperately looking to get their campaign back on track after After back-to-back defeats, while Delhi will hoping to carry their winning momentum from the Mumbai game.

While Kolkata suffered defeats at the hands of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two games, Delhi bounced back with vctory in the last game against Mumbai after tasting defeat against Kings XI Punjab and  Rajasthan Royals in a rain-hit match.

Jason Roy, who was brought into the match against Mumbai in place of Colin Munro, will be looking to carry on the form after playing match winning knock in the last game.

Gambhir too is expected to be among runs at Eden Gardens.

KKR will be mlooking to bring back Sunil Narine at top of the order after the move to bring him down the order in the last game backfired. Karthik would also be hoping that his deputy Robin Uthappa, will be able to get his midas touch with the bat, that has been helping him score heavily .

The home side batting will be tested against quality bowling line up comprising of Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami, Chris Morris and Daniel Christian.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell,  Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.

When is the match?

The match is scheduled to start at 8 pm IST on Monday (April 16)

Where is the match?

The match will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live telecast and timings:

With Star India now acquiring the media rights from Sony Pictures Network India for the upcoming season, the matches will be telecast on various Star Sports channels.

Live streaming:

The matches can be viewed live on Hotstar.com or on the Hotstar app.

Tags: 2018 indian premier league, delhi daredevils, kolkata knight riders, gautam gambhir
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle will bolt from royal wedding, predicts feminist icon Germaine Greer

2

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

3

2018 IPL, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan taste royal victory, beat RCB by 19 runs

4

October day two box office collection: Varun's film sees growth, earns 7.47cr

5

Saina Nehwal clinch gold in women's singles, PV Sindhu settles for Silver

more

Editors' Picks

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

Sridevi with her husband Boney Kapoor.

In memory: Grieving Boney Kapoor tweets again from wife Sridevi's account

Boney Kapoor with his late wife Sridevi.

Boney Kapoor and family overjoyed as Sridevi wins National Award 2018 for Mom

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Kalki Koechlin, Kiran Rao, Aditi Rao Hydari, Amyra Datur, Twinkle Khanna and others strongly condemned the heinous Kathua gangrape at the protest in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Bollywood stands together to demand #JusticeForAsifa

Bollywood actors Karan Singh Grover, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi, Surveen Chawla, Vikrant Massey and others were spotted at different events last night. See all exclusive pictures of Bollywood celebs right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: B-town celebs Emraan, Karan, Surveen, Nushrat at the event

Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu starrer 'October' held special screening last night in Mumbai. B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Qureshi and others were present at the screening. See the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

October screening: Varun and Shoojit watch their film with B-town celebs

Bollywood actor and international star Priyanka Chopra, who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, was in Delhi on Wednesday for conference of Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH). See the exclusive pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra attends Partners' Forum 2018 in Delhi

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan were present at the special awards night at NSCI, Worli. Many popular Marathi actors were also in attendance at the event. See all the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan grace the award ceremony

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut were spotted at the Mumbai airport, also Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen were clicked in the city. See exclusive photos of your favourite stars. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Kangana, Anushka, Arjun, Shilpa spotted in the city

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham