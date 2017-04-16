IPL 10: Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs

Late Anderson blitzkrieg helps hosts post strong Total.

New Delhi: After six Powerplay overs, Delhi Daredevils were 49 without loss. In turn, Kings XI Punjab, 40/3. That difference in the wickets column would eventually be too much to overcome, even for Punjab’s powerful batting, and even helped by an increasingly slippery ball under lights at the Kotla here on Saturday.

Axar Patel (44, 29b, 1x4, 3x6) fought a lone battle for Punjab, dragging them to 137/9, but they had given away too many runs late, and lost too many wickets early to recover. The 51-run result pushed the Devils up to third in the standings with a very handsone net run rate.

Left-arm spinner Shabaaz Nadeem (2/13) was Delhi’s early hero, seeing off opener Manan Vohra and one-drop Wriddhiman Saha, and with Chris Morris chipping in to dismiss Hashim Amla, Delhi took the momentum of their late batting overs into the field.

Morris and Kiwi allrounder Corey Anderson, with some help from Pat Cummins, put on 68 runs in the final five overs after Zaheer Khan opted to bat first, and that devastating assault clearly affected the Punjab run chase on a two-paced pitch.

Scoreboard

Delhi Daredevils: S. Samson c Morgan b Cariappa 19, S. Billings c Miller b Patel 55, K. Nair c Saha b Aaron 0, S. Iyer c Morgan b Sharma 22, R. Pant c Morgan b Aaron 15, C. Anderson (not out) 39, C. Morris c Sharma b Sandeep Sharma 16, P. Cummins (not out) 12. Extras: (lb 2, w 4, nb 4) 10. Total: (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 188.

FoW: 1-53, 2-55, 3-96, 4-103, 5-120, 6-151.

Bowling: Sandeep 4-0-41-1, Mohit 4-0-37-1 (1nb), Axar 4-0-33-1, Aaron 4-0-45-2 (1 nb, 4w), Cariappa 3-0-23-1 (1 nb), Maxwell 1-0-7-0.

Kings XI Punjab: M. Vohra lbw b Nadeem 3, H. Amla c Billings b Morris 19, W. Saha c Khan b Nadeem 7, E. Morgan c Nair b Cummins 22, D. Miller lbw b Anderson 24, G. Maxwell c Billings b Mishra 0, A. Patel b Morris 44, M. Sharma b Cummins 13, K. Cariappa b Morris 1, Sandeep Sharma not out 2

Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2 Total: (9 wkts, in 20 overs) 137

FoW: 1-5, 2-21, 3-31, 4-64, 5-65, 6-88, 7-133, 8-134

Bowling: Khan 4-0-38-0, Nadeem 2-0-13-2, Morris 4-0-23-2 (1w), Cummins 4-0-23-2, Mishra 3-0-16-1, Anderson 3-0-23-1