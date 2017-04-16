The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 16, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 AM IST

Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Delhi Daredevils beat Kings XI Punjab by 51 runs

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 16, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Apr 16, 2017, 12:24 am IST

Late Anderson blitzkrieg helps hosts post strong Total.

Corey Anderson’s 22-ball 39 helped Delhi Daredevils reach a healthy 188/6. (Photo: AP)
 Corey Anderson’s 22-ball 39 helped Delhi Daredevils reach a healthy 188/6. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: After six Powerplay overs, Delhi Daredevils were 49 without loss. In turn, Kings XI Punjab, 40/3. That difference in the wickets column would eventually be too much to overcome, even for Punjab’s powerful batting, and even helped by an increasingly slippery ball under lights at the Kotla here on Saturday.

Axar Patel (44, 29b, 1x4, 3x6) fought a lone battle for Punjab, dragging them to 137/9, but they had given away too many runs late, and lost too many wickets early to recover. The 51-run result pushed the Devils up to third in the standings with a very handsone net run rate.

Left-arm spinner Shabaaz Nadeem (2/13) was Delhi’s early hero, seeing off opener Manan Vohra and one-drop Wriddhiman Saha, and with Chris Morris chipping in  to dismiss Hashim Amla, Delhi took the momentum of their late batting overs into the field.

Morris and Kiwi allrounder Corey Anderson, with some help from Pat Cummins, put on 68 runs in the final five overs after Zaheer Khan opted to bat first, and that devastating assault clearly affected the Punjab run chase on a two-paced pitch.

Scoreboard
Delhi Daredevils: S. Samson c Morgan b Cariappa 19, S. Billings c Miller b Patel 55, K. Nair c Saha b Aaron 0, S. Iyer c Morgan b Sharma 22, R. Pant c Morgan b Aaron 15, C. Anderson (not out) 39, C. Morris c Sharma b Sandeep Sharma 16, P. Cummins (not out) 12. Extras: (lb 2, w 4, nb 4) 10. Total: (for 6 wkts, in 20 overs) 188.
FoW: 1-53, 2-55, 3-96, 4-103, 5-120, 6-151.
Bowling: Sandeep 4-0-41-1, Mohit 4-0-37-1 (1nb), Axar 4-0-33-1, Aaron 4-0-45-2 (1 nb, 4w), Cariappa 3-0-23-1 (1 nb), Maxwell 1-0-7-0.

Kings XI Punjab: M. Vohra lbw b Nadeem 3, H. Amla c Billings b Morris 19, W. Saha c Khan b Nadeem 7, E. Morgan c Nair b Cummins 22, D. Miller lbw b Anderson 24, G. Maxwell c Billings b Mishra 0, A. Patel b Morris 44, M. Sharma b Cummins 13, K. Cariappa b Morris 1, Sandeep Sharma not out 2
Extras: (lb 1, w 1) 2 Total: (9 wkts, in 20 overs) 137
FoW: 1-5, 2-21, 3-31, 4-64, 5-65, 6-88, 7-133, 8-134
Bowling: Khan 4-0-38-0, Nadeem 2-0-13-2, Morris 4-0-23-2 (1w), Cummins 4-0-23-2, Mishra 3-0-16-1, Anderson 3-0-23-1

Tags: delhi daredevils, kings xi punjab, corey anderson, zaheer khan

MOST POPULAR

1

Now get money from a vending machine in exchange of plastic trash

2

Moto E4 and E4 Plus to come in a premium build and more

3

Singapore Super Series: Sai Praneeth to face Kidambi Srikanth in finals

4

Porn video plays at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station

5

Leaked Nokia 8 and 9 showcase bezel-less design

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham