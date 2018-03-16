The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 16, 2018 | Last Update : 12:36 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami defends brother, quashes Hasin Jahan's rape allegations

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 16, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 16, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Jahan alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother.

Mohammed Shami has admitted that his hopes of reuniting with wife Hasin Jahan are over. (Photo:BCCI)
 Mohammed Shami has admitted that his hopes of reuniting with wife Hasin Jahan are over. (Photo:BCCI)

Kolkata: The ugly spat between Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan seems to be getting uglier day by day. The out-of-contract Indian cricketer has admitted that his hopes of reuniting with wife Hasin Jahan are over

"All hopes of re-uniting with my wife are over," Shami was quoted saying to India Today.

Also read: Mohammed Shami makes a big statement on patch-up with wife Hasin Jahan

It’s been a week since the whole saga has been in news. Team India's pace spearheads career and reputation have taken a bad hit after his wife made some sensational allegations, claiming that he had extra-marital affairs and was involved in domestic violence.

Jahan also alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother, but the cricketer rubbished his wife’s allegations of rape against his brother, saying he has enough evidence to prove his innocence.

Also Read: Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami wanted me to have physical relations with his brother

"I have evidence to prove my innocence," Shami told India Today.

He added "We were playing a Test from December 2 to 6. On December 6th, we attended Bhuvi's [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] reception at the Taj [hotel] in Delhi. We checked out on December 7 at 10am. It was about 3.30pm by the time we reached our hometown. That is the day she accused my brother of rape.

Also read: Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga timeline: Allegations, spats and all we know so far

"I was wearing a sleeveless jacket. Later on, when I reached the farmhouse, she pinged to ask why I was wearing a sleeveless jacket. My brother does not stay with me. He does not even come in the picture." said Shami.

In yet another turn of events Hasin Jahan on Thursday sent the documents related to her complaints against her husband to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai for a probe into her allegations of corruption.

Also read: Hasin Jahan sends complaint copy to Vinod Rai for probe into corruption allegation

Jahan has alleged that Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, team india
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

MOST POPULAR

1

Fiction format more suitable for biopics, says Rajkumar Hirani

2

Number of women having IVF without a man rises by 35 per cent, says study

3

Pockets of concentration camp: US to re-introduce nitrogen for executions

4

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: The actress shares new stills from Raazi

5

Trump nominates ‘spymaster’ torture expert Haspel as CIA director

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Boney Kapoor with daughter Khushi, Sushmita Sen attended special screening of Rani Muerji's ‘Hichki’; Bollywood beauties Sandeepa Dhar, Rakul Preet and others were seen at Ajay Devgn's Raid screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Sandeepa, Rakul, Boney Kapoor and Khushi light up film screening

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was spotted at the event, his 'Befikre' co-star Vaani Kapoor was snapped at the fashion show, Actor-director duo Rajkummar Raoi and Hansal Mehta launch ‘Omerta’ trailer. Check out all exclusive photos of Bollywood stars. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Vaani at the event, Rajkummar-Hansal unveil Omerta trailer

Rani Mukerji was honoured with the ‘Pride of Bengal’ award at an event in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/Twitter)

Rani Mukerji gets 'Pride of Bengal' honour as she lands in Kolkata for Hichki

A prayer meet was held in Chennai on Sunday in memory of legendary actress Sridevi who passed away last month.

South stars pay condolences to Sridevi's family at Chennai prayer meet

Bollywood stars came out in their most stylish attires at a awards show held by a leading magazine in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Ranveer, Rekha, others' glitzy avatars shine at awards show

Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sidharth Malhotra were the star performers at the unveiling of the Mumbai T-20 league held in the city on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Kriti, Sidharth, Madhuri dazzle on stage as Bollywood and cricket meet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham