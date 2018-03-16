Mohammed Shami defends brother, quashes Hasin Jahan's rape allegations

Jahan alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother.

Mohammed Shami has admitted that his hopes of reuniting with wife Hasin Jahan are over. (Photo:BCCI)

Kolkata: The ugly spat between Team India pacer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan seems to be getting uglier day by day. The out-of-contract Indian cricketer has admitted that his hopes of reuniting with wife Hasin Jahan are over

"All hopes of re-uniting with my wife are over," Shami was quoted saying to India Today.

Also read: Mohammed Shami makes a big statement on patch-up with wife Hasin Jahan

It’s been a week since the whole saga has been in news. Team India's pace spearheads career and reputation have taken a bad hit after his wife made some sensational allegations, claiming that he had extra-marital affairs and was involved in domestic violence.

Jahan also alleged that Shami wanted her to have physical relations with his brother, but the cricketer rubbished his wife’s allegations of rape against his brother, saying he has enough evidence to prove his innocence.

Also Read: Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami wanted me to have physical relations with his brother

"I have evidence to prove my innocence," Shami told India Today.

He added "We were playing a Test from December 2 to 6. On December 6th, we attended Bhuvi's [Bhuvneshwar Kumar] reception at the Taj [hotel] in Delhi. We checked out on December 7 at 10am. It was about 3.30pm by the time we reached our hometown. That is the day she accused my brother of rape.

Also read: Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga timeline: Allegations, spats and all we know so far

"I was wearing a sleeveless jacket. Later on, when I reached the farmhouse, she pinged to ask why I was wearing a sleeveless jacket. My brother does not stay with me. He does not even come in the picture." said Shami.

In yet another turn of events Hasin Jahan on Thursday sent the documents related to her complaints against her husband to the BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai for a probe into her allegations of corruption.

Also read: Hasin Jahan sends complaint copy to Vinod Rai for probe into corruption allegation

Jahan has alleged that Shami had taken money from a Pakistani woman named Alishba on the insistence of an England-based businessman, Mohammad Bhai.