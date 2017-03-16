LIVE| India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1: Australia to bat as Vijay makes a comeback

Australia make 2 changes to their side as Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins replace Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc in the playing XI.

Australia skipper Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat against Virat Kohli-led India in the third Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Ranchi: Australia skipper Steven Smith won the toss and elected to bat against Virat Kohli-led India in the third Test at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium Complex here on Thursday.

India have made just one change, bringing in Murali Vijay, who has recovered from a shoulder injury, in place of Abhinav Mukund.

Australia have included Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell in their playing XI to replace injured Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc.

Teams:

India: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.

Australia: David Warner, Mark Renshaw, Steve Smith (captain), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Jose Hazlewood.