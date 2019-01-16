The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri speaks to Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2019, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2019, 11:42 am IST

The two players had spoken about hooking up with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents on 'Koffee with Karan'.

(Photo: Screengrab)
 (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: Suspended India players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on Tuesday gave their statements to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, initiating the inquiry into their much-condemned comments on women that have split the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

It is learnt that both players deposed via telephone after having tendered unconditional apologies in reply to the fresh show cause notices issued by the BCCI.

"The CEO spoke to them via telephone. However, his brief was simple as the inquiry initiator. He has to just collate whatever they have written in their show cause reply. He is expected to submit his report to CoA by tomorrow," a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

However, it is learnt the CEO did not ask any questions on whether their agents pressurised them into attending such the entertainment show and also speaking in the manner that they did.

"Any investigative question is the purview of the ombudsman. Now the next phase will only happen if the SC appoints an ombudsman or an ad-hoc ombudsman is appointed," he said.

The two players had spoken about hooking up with multiple women and being casual about it even with their parents on 'Koffee with Karan', triggering an online storm.

CoA chief Vinod Rai recommended a two-match ban on the duo but his colleague Diana Edulji took the matter to the BCCI legal cell, which refused to call the players' actions a violation of the code of conduct and recommended the appointment of an ombudsman.

The BCCI office-bearers seconded Edulji and even went to the extent of demanding a Special General Meeting to discuss the matter. Rai, on the other hand, has cautioned against going too far.

In an e-mail to Edulji, he has stated that the "BCCI is not in the business of ending young careers."

Tags: kl rahul, hardik pandya, rahul johri, koffee with karan, board of control for cricket in india (bcci)

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy S10 benchmarks leaked

2

The future is here: Paper-thin Bluetooth needs no battery, harvests power from air

3

Google tells Android app developers to get ready with 64-bit

4

Huawei founder denies spying for China

5

Netflix raises prices

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham