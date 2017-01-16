The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 16, 2017 | Last Update : 06:09 PM IST

Sports, Cricket

Virat Kohli on corrections made post England 2014 debacle

PTI
Published : Jan 16, 2017, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Jan 16, 2017, 5:15 pm IST

Virat Kohli feels that chinks in his technique apart from utter desperation to succeed in England led to a disastrous tour of 2014.

His mere presence is intimidating for the bowlers but Kohli says that watching a bowler's body language he understands the areas he can perhaps bowl. (Photo: PTI)
 His mere presence is intimidating for the bowlers but Kohli says that watching a bowler's body language he understands the areas he can perhaps bowl. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Indian captain Virat Kohli feels that chinks in his technique apart from utter desperation to succeed in England led to a disastrous tour of 2014 post which, he not only worked on his mindset but also on his batting.

In a chat with former England captain Nasser Hussain on bcci.tv, Kohli decoded his technique that led to his downfall during 2014 England series where he failed to get 50 plus score in five Tests and then smashed four hundreds in four Tests Down Under a few months later.

"I had put too much pressure on myself before going to England (2014) that I needed to score here. I don't know why sub-continent players are given different benchmarks that we have to perform in certain countries and if you don't do that, you are not considered a good player.

"I think it was more about me being desperate to do well in England and then when you don't do well at start, you start going down mentally," Kohli was honest about what went wrong during that series.

World's premier batsman then elaborated as to what went wrong.

"Technique is important but even people with not that strong technique have been able to score well there because of a good mindset. The problem with me was that I was expecting inswingers too much and opened up my hip a lot more than I should have done. I was constantly looking for the inswinger and was in no position to counter the outswing."

The skipper then decoded his earlier stance.

"I used to stand at two leg (middle stump) and my stance was pretty closed and then I figured out that after initial movement my toe wasn't going towards point rather it was towards cover point, so anyway my hip was opening up initially.

"So to get the feel of the ball, I had to open up my hip as I was too side on. Anyway, I had too much of a bottom hand grip and I didn't have too much room for my shoulder, to adjust to the line of the ball, so it was getting too late when it swung in front of my eyes," Virat explained as to why he was getting dismissed outside the off-stump during that series.

He then spoke about the changes that he made in his drills.

"Changes I made was I did some drills, making sure someone is recording me from the side. Everytime, I played the ball, I wanted to make sure that my toe is pointing in point direction rather than cover, that's how I kept my hip nice and side-on and gave myself room. I widened my stance as well so that I have good balance when I wanted to go forward," he said.

Kohli then spoke about how things changed in Australia.

"Short ball was not an issue for me. That really helped me in widening my stance and that forward press (front foot stride) that is important at the international level. So in

Australia, I wasn't worried about pace and bounce as I knew that I could handle it. But I stood a foot outside the crease to counter those deliveries on the corridor (of the off-stump) and standing on the fourth stump. So they had to really bowl far from me and unless my bodyweight is far behind, they can't hit my pads."

Although it looks natural now but Kohli said that it wasn't easy at the beginning.

"This change has become easy now but it was not so at the beginning. I was batting three hours a day. I had cramps in my forearms by the end of the week. I did that for about 10 days.

You know in golf they say you have to hit a shot 400-500 times before you can perfect that shot. So it was more about precise practice as I wanted to tune my head to play that way. I wasn't used to forward pressing as I was waiting for the ball to clip it off my leg or waiting for short ball."

Kohli also said that the forward movement was something that the legendary Sachin Tendulkar also advocated.

"There Sachin helped as he told me that I have to approach a fast bowler (forward press) just like you approach a spinner. One has to get on top of the ball not worry about pace or swing, you got to get towards the ball and give the ball lesser chance to move around and trouble you. Those advice helped me and became my second nature."

At the beginning of his career, he was primarily an on-side player with only cover drive as his pet scoring shot. But then he made slight adjustment to his grip and things changed.

"Bat speed has been natural to me more towards on-side as I have been a bottom hand player. I worked on my off-side play a lot more. I used to hit past covers a lot and straight but the shot I hit past point is helping me a lot now. It's a very minor adjustment to my grip.

"I know bowlers are hesitant to bowl on my pads as I can whip them so I know they would bowl a bit wide and I get deep into my crease, open the bat face and hit the bowler past point. Once you do that, he can either move fielder towards right or left, but they won't understand it’s a minor adjustment."

His mere presence is intimidating for the bowlers but Kohli says that watching a bowler's body language he understands the areas he can perhaps bowl.

"I don't nominate too many areas. It's like point, covers, straight and mid-wicket to cow corner. I know if the ball is in these areas my body instinctively follows," he sai

Tags: virat kohli, india vs england, sachin tendulkar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

UK: Air hostess eats sandwich in flight, sacked for gross misconduct

2

Therapy may change your personality

3

Kerala transgender model to star opposite Mammootty

4

After nasty fall, Priyanka tells her fans she is OK

5

Atif Aslam stops concert to reprimand eve teasers

more

Editors' Picks

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

45 users get Rs 1 lakh each under the E-payment reward scheme

Congress Vice-President and Navjot Singh Sidhu. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress

Parthiv Patel scored his fifth century against Mumbai, in First Class cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat beat Mumbai to clinch maiden Ranji Trophy title

Anil Vij said that the rupee had lost its value since Gandhi's photos were printed on notes. (Representational Image)

Gandhi will be removed from notes too, Modi 'bigger' brand: BJP's Anil Vij stirs row

The 19-year-old, who aims to represent Pakistan, is supporting his dream by selling parathas in Karachi. (Photos: PTI)

Pak: Paratha-wala Hanan Khan aims for cricket team berth

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Referred to as Magh Bihu in Assam and Maghesangranti in Nepal, the winter harvest festival is similar to controversial Jalikattu celebrated in South India around the same time (Photo: AP/AFP)

Harvest festival in Nepal, Assam celebrated with buffalo fight

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India in different ways with people flying kites or taking to the holy river Ganga for an annual dip (Photo: PTI)

Indians celebrate Makarsankranti with kites and jubilation

British clay artist Wilfrid Wood makes sculptors of people that they wouldn't expect to be captured or in their most natural element. (Photo: Instagram/wilfridwoodsculptor)

Clay artist makes quirky sculptures of famous people

Avid photographer Hannah Ryan captures unique hands displaying emotions on her train journey from Brooklyn to Manhattan. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures unique subway hands on Instagram

The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Japanese youth dress up in traditional attire for 'Coming of Age' ceremony

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham