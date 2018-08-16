The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Aug 16, 2018

Sports, Cricket

Former Indian cricket captain Ajit Wadekar dead

PTI
Published : Aug 15, 2018, 11:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 16, 2018, 12:43 am IST

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in South Mumbai.

Ajit Wadekar
 Ajit Wadekar

India to their first overseas wins in England and West Indies, passed away today after prolonged illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife Rekha, two sons and a daughter.

He breathed his last at the Jaslok Hospital in South Mumbai. The aggressive batsman was a trailblazer in Indian cricket despite a mere 37 Test appearances, leading India to triumphs in England and the West Indies in 1971.

Wadekar scored 2,113 runs in his Test career, including one hundred. He was also India's first ODI captain, although he appeared in just two matches. Wadekar also served as India's manager in the '90s during Mohammed Azharuddin's tenure as captain. He later went on to become the
chairman of selectors as well.

