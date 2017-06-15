The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 15, 2017 | Last Update : 07:59 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Kedar Jadhav has spun his magic against Bangladesh. (Photo: AP) Live| Champions Trophy semi-final: Strong start by India against Bangladesh
 
Sports, Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh slowed by Jadhav, posts 264-7

AP
Published : Jun 15, 2017, 6:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 15, 2017, 6:54 pm IST

Jadhav's figures of 2-22 off six overs were surprising given he is rarely used by India.

India's Kedar Jadhav, right, celebrates with his captain Virat Kohli after dismissing Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim. (Photo:AP)
 India's Kedar Jadhav, right, celebrates with his captain Virat Kohli after dismissing Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim. (Photo:AP)

Birmingham: Kedar Jadhav was India's unlikely star as his innocuous offspin accounted for dangerman Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, sparking Bangladesh's slide from a good position to 264-7 in the Champions Trophy semifinals on Thursday.

Tamim (70) and Mushfiqur (61) had a 123-run stand for the third wicket to establish a strong platform for Bangladesh in the biggest cricket match in its history.

Jadhav, with his awkward and ungainly style, slowed the Tigers by first getting through Tamim's attempted slog-sweep and bowling him for 159-3, before a full toss was dragged by Mushfiqur straight to captain Virat Kohli at midwicket for 184-5.

Jadhav's figures of 2-22 off six overs were surprising given he is rarely used by India, bowling just 30 overs and taking six wickets in 18 ODIs before this semifinal.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza slapped 30 off 25 balls late in the innings to help Bangladesh to a more respectable score, but India - the defending champion - should be confident of chasing down that target on a good pitch and in warm conditions.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Soumya Sarkar (0) in the sixth ball of the innings and Sabbir Rahman (19) at the end of the seventh over, then Tamim and Mushfiqur - two of Bangladesh's 'Big Five' - led a recovery.

The highlights of their stand included three straight fours from Tamim of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Mushfiqur's overhead scoop beyond Dhoni for two runs to bring up the century partnership.

After Tamim's departure, Shakib Al Hasan was brilliantly caught behind by wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja for 15.

Jasprit Bumrah struck late to remove Mahmadullah (21) and Mosaddek Hossain (15), but Mortaza's salvo that included five fours gave Bangladesh something to cling to.

Both teams announced unchanged lineups after India won the toss. Bangladesh was playing in the semifinals for the first time at an ICC tournament.

Tags: icc champions trophy, virat kohli, india vs bangladesh
Location: United Kingdom, England, Birmingham

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka beats Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

2

Indian diner arrested for picking fight over being served onions at US eatery

3

US professor conducts evening exams for students fasting during Ramzan

4

At SCO, Pak talks about its heritage with picture of India’s Red Fort with tricolour

5

Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar to host IIFA 2017

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Color run is an event series and five kilometre paint race conducted so that people can run without worrying about winning and more to celebrate a healthy life. (Photo: AFP)

Locals participate in the Moscow Color Run 2017 to celebrate health

This is one way to assure family your ok. (Photo: Instagram /Mom I'm Fine)

Adventurer uses funny photo series to reassures mum he's ok

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham